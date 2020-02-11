Senate committee passes bill requiring businesses to accept tribal IDs

PIERRE | A Senate committee gave full support Tuesday to a proposed law that would require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.

State law already requires banks and financial institutions to accept tribal IDs, but Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, said he introduced the bill after hearing from tribal members that some businesses were not accepting their IDs for transactions such as cashing checks or purchasing tobacco and alcohol. Proponents said the proposed law would make it clear that tribal IDs are acceptable for all business transactions.

Jason Cooke, the vice-chair of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, said the measure would be one more step for Native American tribal members to get full recognition by the state.

“The odds are against us all the time,” he said, noting that business owners could refuse to accept tribal IDs to discriminate against tribal members.

Tribes in South Dakota have enhanced the security and information on IDs in recent years, adding dates of birth, addresses, and holographics. To get an ID, tribal members must provide a copy of their birth certificate to tribal enrollment officers, according to Heinert. The IDs can be used to go through security at airports and to verify identity at voting booths.

