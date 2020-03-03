Senate committee rejects bill to change how high school sports are broadcast

PIERRE | A bill that would have opened state tournaments to more broadcasters died Tuesday morning in the Senate Education Committee.

HB1213 would have kept the South Dakota High School Activities Association from granting an exclusive contract to broadcast state tournaments and a variety of fine arts performances — a contract is currently held by South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, who works for Dakota Radio Group in Pierre, said the exclusivity in the SDHSAA broadcasting contract shuts out a broadcaster who “has been covering that team for the entirety of the year.”

Gosch described his broadcast tools as a headset and an iPad on a tripod that he uses to video the game. That video is synced with his radio commentary.

Opposing the bill was Dan Swartos, executive director of the SDHSAA, who drew a distinction between journalism and broadcasting a game in its entirety.

“We don’t restrict reporting by the press,” Swartos said, adding that members of the press are allowed to report on the game, take photos, broadcast live audio and record video to present viewers with highlights or for social media. Schools may video the games as can parents in the stands. “We allow coverage of every one of our events.”