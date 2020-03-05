Senate committee rejects child-custody bill

PIERRE | A bill seeking a presumption that parents would have equal access to their children in a divorce proceeding failed Thursday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

HB1133 called for a rebuttable presumption in favor of joint physical custody, allowing both parents an equal footing in divorce proceedings. That presumption could be rebutted if one parent failed to be interested in caring for the child or was deemed by the court to be unfit.

Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton, said passage of the legislation was needed to “make sure that a child has equal access to both parents.”

Currently in society, St. John said, mothers work more and fathers are more involved in the lives of their children.

“It’s not really about going back and forth, but spending more time with both parents,” St. John said.

The belief that children of divorce need stability and one place to call home has been debunked, according to Rep. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids. HB1133 give children the “presumption of equal time with both parents,” Pischke said.

Carleen Wild, representing Leading Women for Shared Parenting, said the legislation ensures that one parent isn’t on unequal footing in a custody hearing.