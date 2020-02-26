Senate committee rejects commercial surrogacy ban by one vote

Gehling said it’s a myth that commercial surrogacy seeks out young, poor women. Her clients must be at least 21 and not older than 40, have had one successful pregnancy and have no medical issues. She said her clients must not be on federal or state assistance, submit to a credit check and fill out a 175 question questionnaire.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I’ve made,” said Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion. A former judge, Rusch compared taking a stand on the bill to a decision he once made in a death penalty case. “This certainly involves human life.”

Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, said he was inclined to vote for the bill because there are no rules for commercial surrogacy in the state. He said he would back the legislation because of “the wild west nature of how this is structured in South Dakota. I would err on the side of protecting people.”

Sen. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls, based her lack of support for the bill on its language.

“I don’t think the language of this bill is ready,” Soholt said. “I cannot support the bill as originally written.”

On a vote of 4-3, the committee approved a motion to send the bill to the 41st day of the legislative session, a method used to kill legislation.

