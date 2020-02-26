Senate committee rejects commercial surrogacy ban by one vote

PIERRE | Senators were clearly torn Wednesday morning as they dealt with a bill to ban commercial surrogacy in South Dakota. Eventually the Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted to kill the bill by one vote.
HB1096 would have banned commercial surrogacy in South Dakota. In commercial surrogacy, a woman is hired to have a baby for a couple, using an embryo made from the couple’s egg and sperm.
“Custody of children should always be determined by what’s in the best interest of the child,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids. “Human beings are not for sale.”
Commercial surrogacy, according to Hansen, is “subjecting the custody of children to the whims of contract law.”
Jennifer Lahl, of the Center for Bioethics and Culture, offered case histories of women who have had bad experiences with commercial surrogacy — from disputes with the parents that hired them to death during childbirth.
“There seems to be a myth that with good regulation there will be no problems,” said Lahl, who comes from California where commercial surrogacy is legal and heavily regulated. She likened a woman who has a good experience with commercial surrogacy to a smoker who never gets cancer.
Tamara Grove of the S.D. Family Policy Council told the committee that passing the bill would help women and children.
“South Dakota wombs are not for rent,” Grove said. “South Dakota babies are not for sale.”
Also appearing in support of the bill was Dale Bartscher representing South Dakota Right to Life. Bartscher said commercial surrogacy contacts often have clauses that allow the fetus to be aborted.
“Abortion and commercial surrogacy are cousins,” Bartscher said.
Ella Daae, an emergency room nurse in Sioux Falls and a three-time surrogate, spoke in opposition to the bill, noting that the eggs and sperm use to fertilize the embryo have no relationship to the commercial surrogate.
“Surrogates are not giving up a child,” Daae said. “We are giving back a child.”
In most cases, commercial surrogacy is a positive event, Daae said. “I just feel like everything is focused on the worst case scenarios,” she said of the proponent testimony.
Dr. Erica Schipper, an obstetrician from Sioux Falls, said some women seek commercial surrogates because they have physical abnormalities of the uterus, health concerns or diseases that keep them from getting pregnant.
“These are not people who seek designer babies,” Schipper said. “How a family chooses to grow should be up to that family.”
Emilee Gehling described her business, Dakota Surrogacy of Sioux Falls, as “people helping people have children.”
Gehling said it’s a myth that commercial surrogacy seeks out young, poor women. Her clients must be at least 21 and not older than 40, have had one successful pregnancy and have no medical issues. She said her clients must not be on federal or state assistance, submit to a credit check and fill out a 175 question questionnaire.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I’ve made,” said Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion. A former judge, Rusch compared taking a stand on the bill to a decision he once made in a death penalty case. “This certainly involves human life.”
Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, said he was inclined to vote for the bill because there are no rules for commercial surrogacy in the state. He said he would back the legislation because of “the wild west nature of how this is structured in South Dakota. I would err on the side of protecting people.”
Sen. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls, based her lack of support for the bill on its language.
“I don’t think the language of this bill is ready,” Soholt said. “I cannot support the bill as originally written.”
On a vote of 4-3, the committee approved a motion to send the bill to the 41st day of the legislative session, a method used to kill legislation.