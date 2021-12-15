 Skip to main content
Senate passes defense bill that includes more than $3 billion for Ellsworth, B-21 Raider

B-21 new rendering cropped

Shown is a B-21 Raider artist's rendering graphic from the U.S. Air Force. The rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as the backdrop. The first B-21s will be assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.

 Courtesy U.S. Air Force

Billions are targeted for the B-21 Raider development at Ellsworth Air Force Base after the U.S. Senate approved Wednesday the National defense Authorization Act for 2022.

The legislation, which comes at a total cost of $770 billion, now awaits the signature of President Biden.

U.S. Sen. John Thune said Ellsworth Air Force Base will be well equipped to handle the fleet of the bomber, which is currently under development.

“To that end, I worked to ensure that this year’s NDAA contained not only full funding for B-21 development, but full funding for the first of many equipment and support facilities that will be needed for the B-21 mission at Ellsworth, including a low-observable coating restoration facility, a wash rack and maintenance hangar, expanding the flight simulator facility, and more," he said Wednesday the Senate floor, according to a press release.

The bill includes the following priorities for South Dakota:

  • $2.87 billion for B-21 development;
  • $47 million for a B-21 Field Training Detachment Facility;
  • $36 million for a B-21 Mission Operations Planning Facility;
  • $65 million for a B-21 Washrack and Maintenance Hangar;
  • $24 million for a B-21 additions to the flight simulator facility
  • $70 million for a B-21 Formal Training Unit/Aircraft Maintenance Unit;
  • $41 million for a B-21 two-bay Low-Observable Restoration Facility;
  • $9.8 million for an F-16 Mission Training Center at Joe Foss Field;
  • $15 million for a South Dakota Guard Readiness Center in Sioux Falls.
Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi hail ties amid tensions with West

