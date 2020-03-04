Senate to consider Noem's bill to change county zoning ordinances

Tornow criticized the need to having the loser in an appeal pay court costs.

“You’re targeting neighbors who may have reasonable concerns,” he said. “We’re going to ding you with costs.”

Rebecca Terk of Dakota Rural Action said speeding the permit process would not allow county commissioners the time they need to consider all the ramifications of their decisions. CAFOs can cause heavy use of infrastructure, Terk said, noting that South Dakota’s county roads need $257 million worth of repair and county bridges need repairs worth $250 million.

“We need those super-majority decisions,” Terk said.

Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, asked why the vote needed to be taken by the members present and not the full commission. He envisioned a scenario where two members of a five-member board were absent, two of the remaining members abstained and the decision on the conditional use permit would be left to just one commissioner.

Donahoe said that situation would likely never happen. With a two-thirds requirement, a “vocal minority” can kill a conditional use permit by getting just one of five members to vote no, Donahoe said.