The Minneluzahan Senior Center will be holding their annual Senior Citizens Prom from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. today at the senior center, 315 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $5 at the door.

This year's prom has been organized by several teenagers in the community and is open to anyone over 50 years of age. Live entertainment and fun is planned, with a grand march, crowning of a king and queen, along with other prom festivities.