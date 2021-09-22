Sens. Rounds, Smith introduce bill for tribal food benefits

U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., members of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, have introduced legislation that would allow tribes in South Dakota and across the country to have greater control over how federal hunger programs are administered.

The SNAP Tribal Food Sovereignty Act would give tribal governments the ability to administer the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through self-governance contracts. The bill would make sure that SNAP is run in a culturally-appropriate way that promotes the health and economic well-being of tribal communities.

According to a news release. approximately 25% of Native Americans receive some type of federal food assistance and in some tribal communities participation is as high as 80%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our legislation would allow tribes the ability to administer SNAP to meet the specific needs of their communities,” Rounds said. “This added flexibility would create additional opportunities for tribes to strengthen local food economies and promote the inclusion of indigenous foods. I am glad to join Senator Smith to remove some of the federal bureaucracy that hinders tribal communities in South Dakota and across the nation.”