Sens. Thune, Rounds cite policy differences for opposing Haaland's historic confirmation

South Dakota’s U.S. senators voted Monday against the confirmation of Deb Haaland while Indigenous people across the state and country are celebrating her historic selection as the Secretary of the Interior.
Secretary Haaland’s confirmation “is just all of our hopes and our prayers and the tears and the sacrifices of our ancestors manifested,” Alaina Beautiful Bald Eagle, a member of the Navajo Nation who lives in Eagle Butte, said Tuesday.
“With your strength, dignity and bravery we can see that the United States government is not against us but of us,” Harold Frazier, chairman for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said in a news release. “Together, we can begin an era of government-to-government communication that will serve as an example for generations to come.”
Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and former Democratic U.S. Representative from New Mexico, was confirmed as Secretary of the Interior after a 51-40 vote in the Senate.
She’s the first Indigenous person to head any Cabinet position and will be in charge of a department that’s has a major impact on Native Americans since it oversees the Bureaus of Indian Affairs and Education and manages relations with 574 tribes.
The Department of the Interior also handles environmental issues and manages about one-fifth of all land in the United States, including through the Bureau of Land Management and National Parks System.
Haaland’s confirmation was only supported by four Republicans, including the two senators from Alaska, the state with the highest percentage of Indigenous people.
South Dakota is about 9 percent Native American and has nine tribal nations within its boundaries. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds were among the Republicans who voted against Haaland’s confirmation.
“Sen. Thune recognizes the historic nature of Ms. Haaland's confirmation and her perspective on matters affecting Indian Country,” his spokesperson said.
He “voted no on Ms. Haaland's nomination because he is concerned about the administration's anti-energy agenda, including its opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline and expanded resource development on federal land. Sen. Thune was also concerned about her responses during her confirmation hearing to questions on wildlife management, grazing, and her refusal to commit to maintaining current sportsmen's access to public lands.”
Rounds spoke with Haaland before the vote about the role of the BIA in South Dakota and the relations between the nine tribes and federal government, he said in an email to the Journal.
He said they spoke about multiple issues:
- Contracts that allow tribes to manage projects instead of the federal government (such as the Oyate Health Center taking over the Indian Health Service in Rapid City);
- The meaning and significance of government-to-government consultation;
- The BIA's "cumbersome mortgage-approval process and recordation of title status reports — an issue that has long hindered homeownership on the reservation;"
- Her thoughts on the BIA's role in "assisting tribes and tribal members with being able to secure private financing by mortgaging their individual trust land or obtaining a leasehold mortgage on tribal trust land;"
- Her opinion on tribal members seeking to take their land out of trust status or putting fee-simple owned land into trust status.
"Interestingly, her response here seemed to undermine a basic understanding of who really owns the land," said Rounds, a new member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. "Ms. Haaland stated that (tribes and tribal members) don't actually own the land as an explanation for why the federal approval process matters."
"This is fundamentally false from a legal trust standpoint," tribes and members own the land while the federal government is the trustee, he said. Tribal governments and members "should have a greater say in the development and decision-making process with respect to the land they own."
"I voted against the Haaland nomination because she lacked a basic understanding on the vital role tribes and tribal members have in making decisions that impact their own lands," Rounds said. "Specifically, her perspective that they don't own the land was very troublesome."
Rounds said he's a "strong believer in tribal consultation" and hopes to work with Haaland on barriers to homeownership, road infrastructure, outdated facilities and tribal education on the reservations.
Beautiful Bald Eagle, an independent writer who does public relations for the South Dakota Democratic Party, said she’s especially excited about Haaland leading the Interior Department since she’s a fellow Indigenous woman from the Southwest.
She said the Navajo and Pueblo people share land and culture and had matriarchal cultures before colonization.
Having a woman leader is “a return to the old ways,” said Beautiful Bald Eagle, who grew up on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. “Her confirmation and leadership is what has always been and shouldn’t be a shock to non-Native people.”
Beautiful Bald Eagle said she trusts Haaland will prioritize the protection of land and animals and the fight against global warming. She said Haaland won’t take away Indigenous land like when the department under President Donald Trump attempted to do with the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.
She said Haaland was called “radical” for supporting green energy and speaking out against some extractive industry projects “but that’s just our way, that’s living with natural laws — you don’t rape Mother Earth.”
“It’s just really good to have someone in there that shares those outlooks and isn’t afraid,” Beautiful Bald Eagle said.
However, Beautiful Bald Eagle also said she doesn’t expect Haaland to automatically mend relations between all tribes and the federal government or please all Indigenous people, some of whom want to abolish the BIA.
“I think there will always be disputes. No matter what with the BIA in existence, the existence of the BIA, tribes still have to answer and justify their actions rather than just operating,” she said. “An easy fix would just be giving the funding over to the Indigenous tribal nations and let them govern themselves as they see fit.”
Frazier said the BIA has been responsible for “poor government policies” and noted that Native Americans used to fall under the now-defunct Department of War.
“For 25 years the department that was responsible for war against tribal nations was also responsible for government policies to eliminate tribal nations,” he said.
Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer, Rapid City-based NDN Collective and the Lakota People’s Law Project were among other South-Dakota based groups and leaders who advocated for Haaland’s confirmation.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.