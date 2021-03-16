Sens. Thune, Rounds cite policy differences for opposing Haaland's historic confirmation

Having a woman leader is “a return to the old ways,” said Beautiful Bald Eagle, who grew up on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. “Her confirmation and leadership is what has always been and shouldn’t be a shock to non-Native people.”

Beautiful Bald Eagle said she trusts Haaland will prioritize the protection of land and animals and the fight against global warming. She said Haaland won’t take away Indigenous land like when the department under President Donald Trump attempted to do with the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

She said Haaland was called “radical” for supporting green energy and speaking out against some extractive industry projects “but that’s just our way, that’s living with natural laws — you don’t rape Mother Earth.”

“It’s just really good to have someone in there that shares those outlooks and isn’t afraid,” Beautiful Bald Eagle said.

However, Beautiful Bald Eagle also said she doesn’t expect Haaland to automatically mend relations between all tribes and the federal government or please all Indigenous people, some of whom want to abolish the BIA.