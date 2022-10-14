Sentencing set in 2019 pedestrian fatality

A Rapid City man pleaded guilty but mentally ill to vehicular homicide Friday morning.

Pennington County Judge Jeffrey Connolly accepted Zachary Fegueroa's guilty but mentally ill plea after Fegueroa's attorney Matthew Skinner read a plea deal aloud in court.

Skinner said the deal includes Fegueroa's guilty plea to one count of vehicular homicide in exchange for the cost of prosecution, restitution fees that could include but are not limited to $500, restitution to two different individuals in two different cases, dismissing the other charges in this case and dismissing about nine other cases.

Vehicular homicide has a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

Fegueroa appeared in court in custody Friday morning. He was arrested in December 2019 and originally charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, DUI and marijuana possession — Connolly said Fegueroa hit Joseph Martinez, a 34-year-old father of five, while driving negligently after drinking in his car.

According to previous Journal reports, Fegueroa hit Martinez with an SUV around 5:05 p.m. along East Boulevard North, north of the intersection with East North Street. Fegueroa was driving southbound when he hit Martinez, who was walking southbound on the side of the road, north of the entrance to a small parking lot next to soccer fields and north of the train overpass.

Skinner said a Blood Alcohol Content analysis showed Fegueroa had a 0.121 BAC. The legal limit is 0.08.

Skinner also said witnesses reported Fegueroa was driving erratically.

Fegueroa agreed to all of the factual basis statements.

Skinner also said Fegueroa's psychological evaluation found Fegueroa to suffer from two mental illness needs and developmental disabilities. He said Fegueroa can understand the legal proceedings, but may require additional time to speak with his lawyer and understand them fully.

Connolly scheduled Fegueroa's sentencing hearing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18. He said he typically schedules hearings four weeks out, but scheduled it for five weeks out due to the Veteran's Day holiday.