Two people are dead after separate crashes Saturday in the Black Hills.
The first happened at 2:32 p.m. on U.S. Highway 85, 14 miles south of Cheyenne Crossing. A motorcycle was southbound on that highway when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, into the west ditch and through the fence.The driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 7:42 p.m. on Maitland Road, three miles east of Deadwood, a side-by-side UTV was westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle rolled. The male driver, 53, died en route to the hospital and the male passenger, 51, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.