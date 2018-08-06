Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Crash Logo

Two people are dead after separate crashes Saturday in the Black Hills. 

The first happened at 2:32 p.m. on U.S. Highway 85, 14 miles south of Cheyenne Crossing. A motorcycle was southbound on that highway when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, into the west ditch and through the fence.The driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

At 7:42 p.m. on Maitland Road, three miles east of Deadwood, a side-by-side UTV was westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle rolled. The male driver, 53, died en route to the hospital and the male passenger, 51, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. 

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Editor