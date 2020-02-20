Services planned for Ellsworth officer killed in Afghanistan

HUDSON, N.H. | Services have been scheduled for an Air Force officer from New Hampshire and stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City who was killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan.

A wake for Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, of Hudson, is planned for Friday, Feb. 28, at Saint Kathryn Church from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. at the church.

The Pentagon said Phaneuf, 30, was one of two Air Force officers killed in a crash last month of an electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan. The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there's no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base. In New Hampshire, he graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School, where he was a member of the junior ROTC program.

WMUR-TV reported that Phaneuf’s dream was to become an Air Force pilot. He put it in writing in his high school yearbook. He rose to the rank of captain, receiving awards and decorations, including the Air Force Commendation Medal.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire's congressional delegation issued a statement after learning about Phaneuf's death.