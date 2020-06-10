Services resume at Black Hills National Cemetery

Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis has resumed committal services and military funeral honors following a two-month deferment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cemetery and Veterans Affairs national cemeteries said in news releases Tuesday that services and honors would resume at a distance and families who chose to defer them will be contacted to schedule them, if desired.
The services were suspended across the country at the end of March. Terry Corkins, Black Hills National cemetery director, said, though, that the cemetery continued to have direct burials.
“Families were given the choice to either wait until restrictions were lifted or continue to have direct burial and have service at a later date,” he said.
Corkins said some families elected to have services or honors at funeral homes or elsewhere.
Although the services and honors may resume, the cemetery will still adhere to CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, limiting those in attendance to 10. Cemetery and funeral home personnel and military honors providers will not count toward those 10 people, according to the release.
The release also notes that funeral honors, provided by the Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards will vary based on local availability.
Families can still opt for a direct interment without a service and schedule one for later when all restrictions are lifted.
Corkins said the services and honors are the main thing they do at the cemetery.
“For me, I’ve been here 20 years. It’s the most honorable job I’ve ever had,” he said.
Corkins said access to the cemetery is still restricted.
Those who hope to schedule a service can also contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117 or the cemetery at 605-347-3830.
For more information, visit the National Cemetery Administration website or the Department of Veterans Affairs website for VA burial benefits and memorial items.
