Services resume at Black Hills National Cemetery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis has resumed committal services and military funeral honors following a two-month deferment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cemetery and Veterans Affairs national cemeteries said in news releases Tuesday that services and honors would resume at a distance and families who chose to defer them will be contacted to schedule them, if desired.

The services were suspended across the country at the end of March. Terry Corkins, Black Hills National cemetery director, said, though, that the cemetery continued to have direct burials.

“Families were given the choice to either wait until restrictions were lifted or continue to have direct burial and have service at a later date,” he said.

Corkins said some families elected to have services or honors at funeral homes or elsewhere.

Although the services and honors may resume, the cemetery will still adhere to CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, limiting those in attendance to 10. Cemetery and funeral home personnel and military honors providers will not count toward those 10 people, according to the release.