Seven downtown president statues to be temporarily moved

It's been a cold, snowy winter so far this season in Rapid City, and Harry S. Truman, John Tyler, William Henry Harrison, Andrew Jackson, William Howard Taft, Martin Van Buren and John F. Kennedy will be taking a short vacation from their presidential duties at street corners along Mount Rushmore Road.

At least their statues will be taking a short vacation.

As part of an upcoming South Dakota Department of Transportation upgrade to sidewalk intersection ramps, the Rapid City Parks Division will be removing these seven downtown presidential statues for the duration of the state project.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said crews from the city's parks division will begin removing the statues at Mount Rushmore Road and Main Street, and Mount Rushmore Road and St. Joseph Street Thursday morning.

"The construction project itself begins next Tuesday, March 2. Parks division crews will be in Thursday and Friday of this week to remove the statues," he said. "It will take a bit of time to do that because they have to cut around them and upheave the statues. So, people driving by may see the work being done."

Shoemaker said there are no issues with the statues and they are in good order.