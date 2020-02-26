You are the owner of this article.
Seven downtown president statues to be temporarily moved
Andrew Jackson statue

The statue of Andrew Jackson on the southwest corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Main Street in Rapid City is one of seven City of Presidents statues that will be temporarily removed to allow for the South Dakota Department of Transportation to upgrade sidewalk ramps.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

It's been a cold, snowy winter so far this season in Rapid City, and Harry S. Truman, John Tyler, William Henry Harrison, Andrew Jackson, William Howard Taft, Martin Van Buren and John F. Kennedy will be taking a short vacation from their presidential duties at street corners along Mount Rushmore Road.

At least their statues will be taking a short vacation.

As part of an upcoming South Dakota Department of Transportation upgrade to sidewalk intersection ramps, the Rapid City Parks Division will be removing these seven downtown presidential statues for the duration of the state project.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said crews from the city's parks division will begin removing the statues at Mount Rushmore Road and Main Street, and Mount Rushmore Road and St. Joseph Street Thursday morning.

"The construction project itself begins next Tuesday, March 2. Parks division crews will be in Thursday and Friday of this week to remove the statues," he said. "It will take a bit of time to do that because they have to cut around them and upheave the statues. So, people driving by may see the work being done."

Shoemaker said there are no issues with the statues and they are in good order.

"We've checked with the City of Presidents officials and they have signed off on it," he said.

The former presidents will spend their vacation in seclusion, Shoemaker said, enjoying some much-deserved respite from the outdoor elements, although the accommodations may not be up to the standards of a presidential suite.

"Typically, we keep them in a parks division warehouse. They'll be in safekeeping," he said.

The SDDOT project to upgrade Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk ramps is expected to be complete in May. Shoemaker said once the intersections are complete, parks division crews will bring the presidential statues back where they belong.

"This is a needed project with DOT," Shoemaker said. "The statues will be going back to their same locations. However, there may be a bit of adjustment where they will be placed because of the breadth of the work that needs to be done to put in the ADA sidewalk upgrades."

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

