A photographer, businessman, philanthropist, doctor, public servant and broadcast icon all from the Black Hills were announced as being part of this year's 10-member class for the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
This year's honorees are Reuben Bareis, Tony Bour, Dick Brown, John Calvin, the late Helen Duhamel, Clyde Frederickson, Bill Groethe, Tim Johnson, Lyndell H. Peterson, and James Scull.
This is the 45th year of the South Dakota Hall of Fame, and since 1974, more 700 South Dakotans have become members of the state's Hall of Fame.
The annual honors ceremony will be held September 13-14 and is open to the public. Tickets will go on sale June 1 and can be purchased on the Hall of Fame's website at sdexcellence.org or by calling 605-234-4216.
Members of the 2019 class include:
Bill Groethe, of Rapid City, arts and entertainment: Over many decades, beginning in the 1930s, Groethe photographed the construction of Mount Rushmore, the Lakota holy man Nicholas Black Elk, and the last eight survivors of the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn. In 1943, he joined the Army Air Corps where he served in World War II as a photo reconnaissance technician. In addition to his world-renowned historical photography, Groethe, 95, has operated a commercial photography and wholesale photo finishing business for over four decades since 1956.
James Scull, of Rapid City, business: Coming from a family of contractors and craftsmen, Scull, 68, has extensive experience in the commercial construction industry. He currently serves as the CEO of Scull Construction Service, Inc., and has been involved in multiple real estate and investment ventures during the course of his career.
Reuben Bareis, of Rapid City, medical: When Bareis relocated to Rapid City in 1957, only a single care facility for the elderly existed. Bareis, 91, is one of the original board members and helped break ground at Westhills Village Retirement Community. Six more facilities eventually followed, and Bareis served as medical director of three of them, before retiring in 1999 after almost 50 years of practicing internal medicine and geriatrics.
Helen Duhamel, of Rapid City, broadcasting: Few people had more impact in the 20th century on women in the South Dakota broadcasting industry than Helen Duhamel. Against daunting financial odds, gender bias, and the relatively small population, Duhamel, who died in 1991, blazed a trail in radio and television broadcasting and then cable transmission in the Black Hills, putting her signal on the air in the 1950s.
Dick Brown, of Custer, philanthropy: A native of Dell Rapids and a University of South Dakota political science alumnus, Brown, 74, left for Washington, D.C. in 1967 for doctoral studies and to work for U.S. Senator Karl Mundt. He then went on to lead the 10-state Missouri River Basin Commission in Omaha. In 1979, he returned to his beloved South Dakota where his impact has been felt statewide with involvement in the state legislature, charitable organizations, and outdoor recreation.
Lyndell Peterson, of Hermosa, agriculture: Peterson, 87, has championed agricultural producers over the span of almost 36 years and spoke out on their behalf in the face of bureaucratic inefficiency and government overreach. During his 18 years serving in the South Dakota Senate and six years as a commissioner for Pennington County, Peterson worked to encourage citizens to access and participate in the legislative process.
Tim Johnson, of Sioux Falls, politics: Johnson, 72, has been a prominent elected official in South Dakota for 36 years. Before retiring in 2015, he served terms in the S.D. House of Representatives, the S.D. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate.
Tony Bour, of Sioux Falls, business: Over the course of his career spanning 50 years, Bour, 82, has been the guiding influence behind establishing South Dakota as a national leader in the cabinet-making industry. As founder and CEO of Showplace Wood Products, Bour led the company to become the third most nationally distributed cabinet maker. In 2016, he founded South Dakota Salutes to show appreciation for first responders.
John Calvin, of Watertown, business: Calvin, 84, is a hard-charging, relentless business executive, philanthropist and loyal friend. A Michigan native, the ring-necked pheasant first enticed him to South Dakota in 1962. In 1987, Gov. George Mickelson convinced him to move his company, Angus Palm Industries, from Minnesota to Watertown by offering him the state's first REDI loan. Calvin later created J. Scott Industries and served four governors as an economic advisor, ambassador, and mentor to recruit and nurture new business.
Clyde Frederickson, of Britton, inventor: Fredrickson, 63, an inventor, businessman, and community leader, is a pioneer in automation and prefabrication of construction materials. His inventions, which influenced over 80 percent of the truss manufacturing industry, revolutionized the home building process around the world by saving time and money for every house built with his system.