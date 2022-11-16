Several Rapid City offices serve as Salvation Army Angel Tree locations

Six Rapid City government offices are participating this holiday season in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program with tree locations throughout the metro.

To help children in need, pick up a gift tag from the Angel Tree containing a child’s generic information, shop for an item and drop off the tag with the unwrapped item back at the same location. For a second year, there is an online shopping option, using the link on the back of the tag, with the toy shipped directly to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills. There is also a QR scanning code option on the back of the tag.

Deadline to drop off gifts is Dec. 12. According to the city's Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker, there are numerous Angel Tree locations in Rapid City, including City Hall at 300 Sixth Street; Rapid City Fire Department at 10 Main Street; Rapid City Police Department’s Records Division at the Public Safety Building, 300 Kansas City Street; Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, 235 Waterloo Street; and Roosevelt Park Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street.

Shoemaker said the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is also participating with an Angel Tree among its staff.

Additional drop-off locations are at the Salvation Army in Rapid City at 405 N. Cherry, or in Spearfish at 320 Ryan Road.

“It’s a simple process but one that can make an extremely important impact on many children in our community this holiday season,” said Mayor Steve Allender. “Just pick up a tag, shop for the item and drop it off. Or with online shopping options, simply pick up the tag, shop for the item online and have it sent directly to the Salvation Army.

"It’s a tough time for many families during the holiday season and this year has been extremely challenging for many people due to inflation and the high costs of families paying for essential items such as food, fuel and clothing,” Allender said. “The Angel Tree program is an opportunity to brighten the holiday season for many children and their families.”

Specific information on Angel Tree procedures for city buildings follow:

— City Hall, 300 Sixth Street: Gift tags are currently available at the Mayor’s Office leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and can be taken from the Angel Tree which will be located in the City Hall lobby after Thanksgiving. Unwrapped gifts and tags can be placed at the tree or taken to the Mayor's Office on the third floor.

— Rapid City Fire Department, 10 Main Street: Gift tags are available now at Fire Station 1 and can also be taken from the station’s Angel Tree at this week. Gift tags and gifts are placed beneath the tree at the location. When tags are gone, the public is still encouraged to drop off unwrapped gifts which will be donated to the Salvation Army.

— Rapid City Police Department, 300 Kansas City Street: The tree is up, decorated, and open for business. If the public is interested in picking up a tag or dropping off a toy, call Police Records at 605-394-4117 and a member of records staff will meet them in the lobby of the Public Safety Building.

— Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, 235 Waterloo Street: The facility’s Angel Tree with gift tags will also be up this week. The public can pick up gift tags and bring the gift back to the facility.

— Roosevelt Park Swim Center, 100 Waterloo Street: Teagan Berkey said the holiday tree is up and is adorned with gift tags ready for pickup.

For more information, contact Angie Mason, event and volunteer coordinator for Salvation Army, Black Hills Area, at 605-342-0982 or visit the Salvation Army’s website at rapidcityangeltree.org.