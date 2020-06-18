Several West River counties add coronavirus cases Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pennington County saw a steep decline in the number of new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, but other West River counties saw their numbers increase more than normal.

Pennington County had added 22 cases Wednesday, but Thursday report only added six new cases with 117 total tests completed. The number of active cases in the county decreased to 150 - down 13 since Wednesday.

Oglala-Lakota County performed 144 tests and added five new cases of COVID-19 illness. There are 20 active cases there. Meade County added one new case on 20 tests and Lawrence County added two new cases on 24 tests. Lawrence County has seen new cases added for two days in a row after going weeks without a new infection. Fall River County - eight tests - and Custer County - four tests - each reported no new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

South Dakota added 59 new positive tests Thursday to bring the total to 6,109. There are 810 active cases in the state - a decline of 19 from Wednesday. The total number of patients hospitalized is up two to 93 on Thursday with 41 in the Monument Health system. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

Other new cases in the state Thursday came from Minnehaha County with 14 new cases and Brookings County with seven new positive tests. Beadle County added five new cases and Brown and Charles Mix counties each added four. Buffalo and Lincoln counties added three and Hughes County had two new positive tests. Brule, Clay, Faulk, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Lyman and Yankton Counties all added one case each.