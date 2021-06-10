 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe weather threat increases this afternoon, evening in the Black Hills
alert top story

Severe weather threat increases this afternoon, evening in the Black Hills

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather alerts
Courtesy of National Weather Service, Rapid City

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said there is an enhanced risk of significant severe weather for western South Dakota, including the Black Hills, for Thursday afternoon and evening with risks of very large hail, strong winds and tornadoes.

According to a bulletin issued Thursday morning, severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over far northeastern Wyoming and far western South Dakota in the late afternoon and early evening hours, mainly after 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

These storms, the weather service said, may initially fire off as isolated supercells with the potential for hail larger than baseballs and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, especially in the northern plains.

The risk of these severe thunderstorms reaches the Rapid City and Black Hills area around 6 p.m., the weather service is forecasting. As the storms move east past Rapid City, they are expected to form a line, which will weaken the tornado and large hail threats, but increase the straight-line winds to perhaps more than 80 mph gusts.

The latest weather warnings and live radar are available at www.rapidcityjournal.com/weather

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many humans have stepped foot on the moon?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 5
Local

Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campa…

Your Two Cents for June 9
Local

Your Two Cents for June 9

It seems to me that if Central States Fair wants more money then raising ticket prices or getting some of the vision funds from sales tax are …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News