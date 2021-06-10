Severe weather threat increases this afternoon, evening in the Black Hills

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said there is an enhanced risk of significant severe weather for western South Dakota, including the Black Hills, for Thursday afternoon and evening with risks of very large hail, strong winds and tornadoes.

According to a bulletin issued Thursday morning, severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over far northeastern Wyoming and far western South Dakota in the late afternoon and early evening hours, mainly after 4 p.m.

These storms, the weather service said, may initially fire off as isolated supercells with the potential for hail larger than baseballs and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, especially in the northern plains.

The risk of these severe thunderstorms reaches the Rapid City and Black Hills area around 6 p.m., the weather service is forecasting. As the storms move east past Rapid City, they are expected to form a line, which will weaken the tornado and large hail threats, but increase the straight-line winds to perhaps more than 80 mph gusts.

