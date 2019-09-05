Seventh Street between Main and St. Joseph streets is closed to through traffic due to a sewer line break.
The break occurred in the alley between Seventh Street and Mount Rushmore Road and was reported by a nearby business owner around 2 a.m. today, according to city spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker. A cause has not yet been determined.
City utility workers are now repairing the damaged line. A three-block stretch of businesses and residences is asked to conserve water use until repairs are complete.
The restriction applies to properties along Main and St. Joseph streets from Seventh Street to West Boulevard, where the line begins.
Shoemaker said that the owner of a business in the affected area reported the line break earlier this morning. He said that the same business owner called to report a sewer backup in their property earlier this week, which city utility workers then repaired.
Because both incidents occurred within days of each other, Shoemaker said the city Utility Maintenance Division is working to determine whether the line has deeper issues.
Traffic was further impacted this morning by a car collision that caused a van to flip over.