Sex offender and murder suspect sentenced to federal prison

Judge Jeffrey Viken weighed the need Thursday to protect the community when he sentenced a 46-year-old repeat sex offender.

James Jumping Eagle, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender, the maximum sentence for the felony.

Jumping Eagle, who will receive 377 days credit for time served, also was sentenced to five years of federal supervision once he's released and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the victims' assistance fund.

Jumping Eagle also faces state charges for the first-degree murder and second-degree rape of Reta McGovern, 82, of Rapid City on Feb. 10, 2021. McGovern was found dead in her home in the 800 block of Flormann Street.

Viken said he did not sentence Jumping Eagle based on the murder charge, a case that is slated to proceed later this month. He did, however, find preponderance of evidence in testimony provided Thursday by a Rapid City Police Department investigator and a state forensic analyst before determining the severity of the sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama listed Jumping Eagle's previous criminal history, including his first assault on a 15-year-old unconscious girl when he was 21.

She said his criminal behavior toward women has escalated over the years.

"James Jumping Eagle is not a safe person to be out in the community," she said. "(He) has proven he won't keep his hands off of vulnerable people."

Sazama said he is a repeat sex offender and violated his terms of release three times. She said he knew how to register as a sex offender but didn't and when police found him he was hiding underneath the floorboards in his family's abandoned trailer.

"He is dangerous and he will not stop," she said.

Police investigator Barry Young testified Thursday that he believed McGovern was sexually assaulted based on how she was found and DNA evidence that placed Jumping Eagle in the home.

Viken called what happened to McGovern "cruel, brutal, heinous and degrading." He said the sentence needed to make it clear to other sex offenders that there is no tolerance for failing to register. He said Jumping Eagle's needs for rehabilitation and treatment would be assessed after he serves his time.

One of McGovern's granddaughters spoke before sentencing and said Jumping Eagle took advantage of her kind heart and the system.

"The maximum penalty was created for people like him," she said.

According to a federal affidavit, Jumping Eagle was released from prison and put on a transport shuttle to the Pennington County Jail on Jan. 27, 2021. He was booked into jail on Feb. 3 for an old state warrant for possessing LSD. He was released the next day after a judge gave him a personal recognizance bond and ordered him to attend the 24/7 drug testing program. He went to the Public Safety Building where both the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Rapid City Police Department are housed, on Feb. 8 to see if he had any active warrants, which he did not have.

