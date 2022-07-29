Shane O'Connell hopes to reclaim Days of '76 title

Shane O’Connell remembers riding up to the Days of ‘76 Rodeo with his dad as a kid living in the Rapid City area.

Instead of being one of the people in the crowd, O’Connell hopes to continue to pave his way to his second trip to the National Finals Rodeo during tonight’s ride in Deadwood.

The bareback rider won the all-around at the Days of ‘76 in 2017, and has high hopes of reclaiming his title at the centennial edition this weekend.

“My dad used to take me down there all the time as a kid to watch the steer tripping,” O’Connell said. “I won Deadwood five years ago and I’ve always done pretty good there, so I’m looking to win it again.”

O’Connell currently ranks 26th in the world in bareback riding and enters the rodeo with a desire to make up ground in the PRCA standings. The 38-year-old already boasts $38,905 worth of earnings this season.

He has earned four titles this season including two in the Rushmore State at the Buffalo Stampede in Kadoka and the Chrystal Springs Rodeo in Clear Lake. O’Connell hopes to replicate that success and draw energy from his home crowd.

“Honestly just thinking about it right now puts goosebumps on my arms. You feed off of that energy and momentum,” O’Connell said. “You have to take that energy and feed off of it because something like that will get a guy through a 12-hour night shift drive.”

O’Connell enters off a solid performance at the Calgary Stampede earlier this month where he took home a sizable purse and claimed a victory with an 84.5 on Day 6 of the rodeo. He said he also found motivation during his trip to Canada.

“I made a goal saying I’d win at least one round,” O’Connell said. “I feel like I could’ve done a little better there because I got thrown off a horse in the wild card round. I needed that round and that put a fire under me.”

O’Connell will compete in bareback riding during the third PRCA performance Friday night in Deadwood. He drew Colorado Bulldog, a horse with which he’s very familiar.

“Days of 76 is for dang sure one of my favorite rodeos and I drew one of my favorite horses,” O’Connell said. “This is my third time having that horse and we have had big numbers every time. He fits me to a T. He is a big, strong and cool-looking stud horse. I wish they were all like that.”

O’Connell said he’s not concerned with where he sits in the standings ahead of Days of ‘76 but thinks this chunk of the season is the perfect time to make a move.

“We’re climbing and I caught a little momentum and anything can stop you,” he said. “This time of year is a grind and you have to ride hurt or sore. We had 14 rodeos in a row and it’s cowboy Christmas, just have a lot of ground to make up.”

He also made sure to credit the other riders ahead of him in the PRCA standings but said he’s looking forward to a home field advantage in Deadwood.

“It’s also good to see my mom, dad and sister,” O’Connell said. “I’ll have the whole grandstand full of friends from back home. It’s pretty neat because I don’t get to see them a whole lot during this time of year.”