Sharing culture: Children's Home residents find connection through music

As music began to fill the air Friday, employees at Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville hoped the kids in their care would feel inspired and find peace.

"Any time kids are able to be exposed to the arts, whether it be music or art, it allows them to be in a space of peace, and that in and of itself is healing even if just momentarily," said Karl Jegeris, chief operating officer of the Children's Home Society of South Dakota.

The home had special visitors Friday afternoon in Okaidja Afroso, a musician raised in a village on the western coast of Ghana, and his ensemble. Afroso is on tour including stops with the Arts Midwest Worldfest Fall Tour through Saturday. His stops in the Black Hills included an evening at the Custer Beacon, Hermosa Schools, Custer and Elk Mountain Schools, Hot Springs Schools and the state Veterans Home, the Black Hills Children's Home Society, and will finish up with a public concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Custer Beacon.

Afroso was born in the Kokrobite village on the west coast of Ghana. He began as a dancer with the Ghana Dance Ensemble, but he is from a family of musicians and storytellers, and grew up singing songs.

Over time, Afroso shifted from dance to music, starting with researching the connections between Ghanaian music and the music of the African Diaspora, according to his website. He learned how to play guitar and now writes songs that pull from his cultural roots and cultures around the world.

Jegeris said the Children's Home Society works toward diversity, equity and inclusion and tries to promote that all are welcome. He said many of the kids in their care come from a trauma background and may have been in situations where they struggled.

"I think this artist coming from a small village in Africa and being able to share the story of his success in terms of his musical ability and being on a world tour as an artist will just be enlightening for our kids to take part in his experience, even if just for 45 minutes of a concert," he said. "I think that the kids will be able to connect with the music and his storytelling from my review of his work, and that it will be inspirational for our kids."

Jegeris said Afroso's visit is a gift to the home. He said he got a call from the Custer Arts Council, which organized the visit. Jegeris said the home was previously visited by the South Dakota Symphony and has been visited by the Dakota Quintet.

"We're a nonprofit, we have limited budget capacity. So, fortunately, organizations have come to us and understand the need we have and the benefit their music could provide," he said.

Music therapist Rachel Bonn at the Children's Home said music therapy is different from being entertained and listening to music. She said music therapy allows people to process with music. In her sessions, kids are actively engaged in the music process.

She said in the case of the concert, kids are more in the audience and on the receiving end of the music, although she said it could still be beneficial. Bonn also said Afroso has gone through traumatic experiences himself and has no doubt music was an avenue to navigate and heal.

As for the students, she said seeing the music be a form of expression and a coping strategy may expand their toolbox to navigate their own experiences of the past.

Bonn has been with the Children's Home for about eight months and has worked with 12 kids, two of whom were discharged. She said the program at the home is still in its infancy.

Music therapy is very broad, like the types of music, Bonn said. It can be used in mental health and behavioral health, but it can also be used in physical rehabilitation through speech, dementia and hospice.

She said music has a more emotional connection and it's innate in the musical process. She said Afroso's music could help children who've been isolated and haven't had the opportunity to develop socially to take that first step in connecting with people.

Bonn said some of the goals they have at the home are increasing kids' emotional awareness, expression, increasing interpersonal skills and basic organization. She said sometimes there is chaos within the children's backgrounds, and because music is inherently structured, it can provide a sense of safety and predictability for them.

Jegeris said his hope is by sharing experience through music, it can inspire the kids and cause them to know they can achieve their goals just by seeing someone who has done so himself.