Sharks of the Badlands brings Porsche 928 lovers to the region this weekend

Collectors can buy 928s for between $15,000 and $20,000, while Porsche 911 and other models generally range in price from about $35,000 to more than $1.25 million.

Carlisle bought his first Porsche while stationed in Germany with the Air Force. He toured a Porsche factory in Stuttgart and discovered a demonstrator vehicle that had been a factory executive’s car for a year fit his budget.

Carlisle now owns three Porsche 928s. Carlisle lives in Cottonwood and serves as its president because the town, with a population of nine, is too small to have a mayor.

“With three 928s, I have more 928s per capita than anybody in the world,” Carlisle said with a laugh.

His 1979 black Porsche 928 is the car he bought to tinker with. Carlisle said he has learned through online tutorials how to maintain and repair his Porsches, with the help of others in the Porsche 928 community.

He also owns a brown 1983 vehicle that’s one of the earliest surviving Porsche 928s manufactured that year, he said. His 1991 vehicle is one of only 387 Porsche 298s built for the United States that year, and as far as Carlisle knows, one of only two from that year of its color, Horizon Blue.