Holding her gift of Santa-themed socks, Alvina DeMarrias sat down at a table covered with a peppermint patterned tablecloth in the dining room of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission on Christmas morning.
She hugged Mary Standart, who she calls part of her "mission family," at the Rapid City homeless shelter.
"We're all family here," DeMarrias said. "I feel so at home," said Standart, who described herself as a usually shy person.
DeMarrias, 59, and Standart, 62, said whether its Christmas or just your average day, residents at the shelter support each other spiritually and emotionally, as if they were family.
On Christmas, people who live or eat at the shelter received joy not just from their friends, but also from a homemade breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham.
"This is a luxury here," said 48-year-old Dominic Janis as he poured syrup over his pancakes.
Janis said breakfast usually consists of cereal, oatmeal and pastries.
The special meal was cooked up by 61-year-old Russell Salamun and five of his family members. Salamun, an EMT on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation, school bus driver and youth pastor, has been making Christmas breakfast at the shelter for the past 21 years.
Food "brings us all together" and the feeling of helping others is better than opening Christmas gifts, he said.
The Salamun family also gave away drawstring backpacks filled with socks, hats and gloves.
DeMarrias said she's been at the shelter for about a week after moving from Kansas to take care of her three grandchildren, who are living in a motel with their mother. She plans to see her grandchildren later today and give them gifts she bought with gift cards she received from the shelter.
An Army veteran, DeMarrias said she and her grandchildren will soon move into an apartment with help from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Standart said she was living in a motel in northern California and felt so alone after her son moved away last spring.
People at the mission "changed my whole outlook on life," she said.
Standart said she arrived in Rapid City earlier this month and has been living at the shelter while her son is staying with friends in Sturgis after his trailer burned down. She plans to move in with her son once he saves up enough money for an apartment, but said she didn't think he would have enough gas money to visit her on Christmas.
Standart and DeMarrias said they plan to stay in touch once they move into their apartments.
Janis, who said he's lived at the shelter or an apartment for the past five years based on how much money he makes as a landscaper, said he remains in contact with people he met at the mission who've become like family to him.
The Christmas breakfast is "for people that can't afford" a tree, meal or presents, he said. "I'm glad this place is here for that."
Janis said Christmas is just another day for him, but he knows it's special for the youth at the shelter.
"I can see them happy," he said. "That's my present," Janis said, saying it made him sad to see children without homes.
Singing "Feliz Navidad" as he walked around the dining room, Dymar Blanton, 30, seemed just as excited for Christmas as the little kids.
"It's a really happy time, even for people who don't have families," he said, adding that you see the good in people during Christmas.
Blanton said he and others have received random gifts — such as $50 bills, jackets and gift cards — from strangers during this holiday season. But he also enjoys giving.
He said he tries to hep others out with his food stamps or wages from his job at Qdoba, and will deliver toy ponies and cars for his friend's children when he joins them for Christmas dinner.
Blanton said he was in a bad place when he moved to Rapid City from Colorado in August. But after a few months, he said, he's feeling positive because the mission helped him get a job, obtain an ID and find an apartment.
He said he's moving into his new home next week after dealing with homelessness for the past 15 years. He said the mission will pay for his deposit and first month of rent.
We're "trying to better ourselves," Blanton said, saying people shouldn't think all homeless people steal or use drugs.