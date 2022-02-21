Shelters prepare for below-zero temperatures in Rapid City

As temperatures plummeted Monday in Rapid City, a shelter at the Woyatan Lutheran Church was looking for a new home.

Chris White Eagle, president of Woyatan's Wambli Ska ministry, started the homeless shelter on New Year's Day after seeing a need for it. Now, he said, the church in north Rapid City has asked the shelter to move.

"It couldn't come at a worse time, (the church) shutting us down," White Eagle said Monday. "This journey we've been working the last two months, it's been one roadblock after another. We're just trying to help our people."

Just last week, he said, a regular visitor to the shelter died on the streets. The last day the shelter will be open at the corner of Anamosa Street and Haines Avenue is Feb. 28, he said.

With temperatures falling below zero and expected be that way for most of the week in the Black Hills, the shelter now is packed and "elbow to elbow," he said.

White Eagle said he's now looking for a new location for the shelter.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission Executive Director Lysa Allison said the mission's warming center opened at 6:30 a.m. Monday and will remain open until warmer weather returns.

"We don't want you out on the street, we don't want you walking around," she said. "If you're sleeping outside, come in and sleep here."

Jeanine Clint, who has been at the mission since December, said guests are helping with chores, including getting a handful of bed rolls made up in anticipation of the increase in visitors. Allison said people also volunteered to help shovel snow from in front of the mission. Chores are a part of the mission's program that helps people with their sobriety.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is located near the corner of East North Street and Main Street in Rapid City.

