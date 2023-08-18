Avid4 Engineering announced the latest update for the Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project this week, which includes changes ahead of the back-to-school season.

The eastern most lane on Sheridan Lake Road is closed from Catron Boulevard to Corral Drive. Fence, wood retaining wall, and light pole removals are nearly complete and the sidewalk on the east side is removed to the northern most Summerset Drive. Sidewalk removals will continue north to Corral Drive, later this week.

The first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 22. The east lane closure will be removed on Monday, Aug. 21, and only temporary lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on days while school is in session.

A pedestrian path with signage will be maintained from the northern most Summerset Drive to the existing crossing of Sheridan Lake Road and Corral Drive. The sidewalk north of Corral Drive will remain open until such time that the work progresses to this area.

Motorists are asked to allow additional time to travel through the work zones. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph, so please be alert for sudden changes in traffic, including slowing and merging vehicles, changing work zone location, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

Additional information and ongoing project updates are available on the project website at sheridanlakeroad.com. For more information about the project please call Avid4 Engineering at (605) 343-3311 or email info@avid4eng.com.