Sheridan Lake Road residents learn to live with construction

Sheridan Lake Road residents are waiting for the day when they don't have to endure 15-minute delays while traveling to and from their homes.
For those between Albertta Drive and Norseman Lane, the road to a smooth parkway is just a few weeks away. For those between Norseman Lane and U.S. Highway 385, it’s a long road ahead.
The Pennington County Highway Department and the state Department of Transportation are resurfacing and widening the road and adding a sidewalk and storm sewer. The $22.9 million project is about 25% done. About a mile of the road is now under construction.
County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said $8.9 million comes from the County Road and Bridge Fund, $6 million through the STP Fund Account, and $8.85 million from a State Infrastructure Loan.
Those who live along Sheridan Lake Road, meanwhile, are learning to live with what will be a lengthy construction project.
William Busse, who has lived along the road for three years, said it has been a bit of a headache, but he and his family have adjusted their schedules to allow for the extra 15 minutes it takes to get around now.
“The road condition (before construction) could be dangerous for cyclists,” Busse said. “(It’s) one of the more dangerous roads in the Black Hills and kind of the last of its kind compared to Nemo Road or Highway 44.”
Busse said there are twists and turns on the road that get icy in the winter, especially without a shoulder. He said he likes S-turns as a cyclist, but there were times he didn’t ride because of the possible danger.
Busse didn’t see much of his property lost to construction, but others did. Miller said about 20 acres of private property was acquired for the project, but that it doesn't include the U.S. Forest Service land. The acquired land is being used for curbs and gutters.
“I think for us, we didn’t lose any trees — our neighbors lost a few — so from our standpoint it didn’t work out too badly,” Busse said.
He said he’s concerned about people speeding once the road is completed since his house sits near the lowest point between two hills.
Sheridan Lake Road has speed limits from 35 miles per hour after turning south from Jackson Boulevard to 50 mph heading toward U.S. Highway 385. Gerlach said the speed will be 45 mph through the residential area after construction is completed. It has been 35.
Tim Pavek, water association president for the residential area, said the delays are an inconvenience, but he knows it’s necessary for the construction.
“It’s sort of inevitable with this type of improvement,” he said.
He said he worked with the construction company, Department of Transportation and county to identify water lines.
“Utilities did play a factor in some delays leading with this phase of construction,” Gerlach said. “(The contractor) will still make their completion date on this phase.”
COVID-19 caused the contractor to suspend construction after an employee tested positive for the virus in August. The rest of the crew tested negative and work resumed.
Pavek said the most noticeable change for him and his wife is scheduling a time to get their grandchild from their daughter who lives at the other end of the project.
“Sometimes it takes a half hour to go through and return that two miles, assuming you can make a quick turn,” he said. “If you miss the return trip, it can be anywhere from 15 minutes to half an hour and even longer to get that two miles and back.”
Pavek has lived along Sheridan Lake Road for about 50 years and has enjoyed it. However, he knows traffic has increased and it’s not as safe as it once was.
Dean Wiechmann praised the work of the workers on the project.
“They’re the most courteous, caring people that I’ve been around as far as construction,” he said. “Without a doubt they’re probably the best.”
Wiechmann said his 14-year-old dog got out to the front yard one morning and it was the crew that put him back inside the pen so he wouldn’t get run over by the equipment.
He said the crews even wet and smoothed down their driveway a little.
The project is expected to be completed by July 1, 2022. Gerlach said the next phase, which will be from Norseman Lane to Highway 385, will begin in 2021. The total length of the project is just under 12 miles.
