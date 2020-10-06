Sheridan Lake Road residents learn to live with construction

Busse said there are twists and turns on the road that get icy in the winter, especially without a shoulder. He said he likes S-turns as a cyclist, but there were times he didn’t ride because of the possible danger.

Busse didn’t see much of his property lost to construction, but others did. Miller said about 20 acres of private property was acquired for the project, but that it doesn't include the U.S. Forest Service land. The acquired land is being used for curbs and gutters.

“I think for us, we didn’t lose any trees — our neighbors lost a few — so from our standpoint it didn’t work out too badly,” Busse said.

He said he’s concerned about people speeding once the road is completed since his house sits near the lowest point between two hills.

Sheridan Lake Road has speed limits from 35 miles per hour after turning south from Jackson Boulevard to 50 mph heading toward U.S. Highway 385. Gerlach said the speed will be 45 mph through the residential area after construction is completed. It has been 35.

Tim Pavek, water association president for the residential area, said the delays are an inconvenience, but he knows it’s necessary for the construction.