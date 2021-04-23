Sheridan Lake Road residents say road project making their lives messy

Sheridan Lake Road residents just want a safe and stable road.
Last Thursday and the beginning of the week brought wet weather that turned exposed earth into mud with deep ruts that covered wheels and in some cases rose to doors on passenger vehicles.
“It’s completely ridiculous and appalling,” said Matthew Arena, a resident of Sheridan Lake Highlands that's just off of Sheridan Lake Road and past road reconstruction.
Sheridan Lake Road remains under construction, although this season’s work is between Norseman Lane and Old Sheridan Road. The construction is part of a reconstruction that includes grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, grading for sidewalks, and storm sewer from U.S. Highway 385 to Albertta Drive.
Milling began March 30 between Norseman Lane and Old Sheridan Road.
Arena said he and his family left for a trip in March. When they got back around April 14, the road was “worse than I thought it could’ve been,” he said.
“It hadn’t rained yet,” he said. “It was like a three-foot drop. … I happened to be towing a trailer and the trailer was sinking into the dirt.”
The next day, he and his wife went out for groceries and errands. When they got back and drove the road, their 2006 Range Rover was sinking in mud.
While they drove about two miles through construction, Arena said he heard a vibration. When they got home, he looked under the car and saw the drive shaft was broken. About $1,000 later, it was fixed, but his concerns about the road have only intensified.
“I’d be lying if I said my wife and I weren’t like, ‘it makes me not want to live here,’” Arena said.
He said Oftedal Construction, the contractor for the project, emailed him a claim process to help pay for damages.
Arena said he knows it’s a “first-world problem,” but due to the slippery and muddy conditions of the road, he’s unable to take out his sports or older cars to drive around the Hills. He said he and his wife are now limited to the 2006 Range Rover, which he said they would have sold or donated if it weren’t for the construction. He said it’s the only car they own that can make it through the mud.
Arena said he’s called the Department of Transportation and Ferber Engineering, who are both working on the project.
Debi Lang, a resident in the same subdivision, said she contacted Pennington County Commissioner Ron Rossknecht, the Department of Transportation and Ferber Engineering. She said she heard the same as Arena and that the organizations were playing a “blame game” between the county and contractor.
“I don’t care who’s responsible, just get the gravel on the road and make it safe because someone’s going to get hurt,” she said. “Is that what they want?”
Melissa Bowers, another resident off of Sheridan Lake Road, said she has a teenager who is learning to drive. With the condition of the road, he wasn’t allowed to leave the house on his own.
“I realize the road has to be done, but don’t sacrifice safety,” she said. ‘There has to be a different way to do that.”
Katy Urban, public information manager for Rapid City Area Schools, said Sheridan Lake Road is a bus route for students. She said buses are getting held up with construction but have been able to get students to school on time.
County Highway superintendent Joe Miller said the contractor is responsible for the road construction.
He said the contractor started the undercut portion between Norseman Lane and Old Sheridan Road April 14 before the moisture event rolled into the hills.
“Is it the ideal conditions? Absolutely not, but the contractor is dealing with the hand they’ve been dealt and doing the best job that they can,” Miller said.
John Van Beek, president of Ferber Engineering and spokesperson for the construction project, said the contractor was dealing with a larger length of road before the moisture got in.
“The exposed subsoils didn’t handle the moisture well and maintaining traffic through the area was difficult at best toward the end of last week and the first part of this week,” he said.
Van Beek said the company held internal meetings with project leaders, the Department of Transportation and the contractor about sequence changes as they move forward.
He said the contractor will focus on getting gravel down sooner in the sequence and will focus on getting the south side of the road firmed up, then the north, to provide some stable ground for drivers. He said the contractor will likely work on material in shorter stretches to avoid a similar situation in the future.
“It’s still going to be less-than-ideal driving, driving in the dirt with a snow event or in the rain,” Van Beek said. “It’s still going to be tough to get through, but taking that in shorter stretches will expose less soil underneath.”
He said the project being the length and size as it is, they want to be able to finish the project by the projected July 2022 date. He said the sequence change won’t impact the overall timeline.
Van Beek said they ask residents to be patient and look out for construction traffic and changing conditions.
