Sheridan Lake Road residents say road project making their lives messy

While they drove about two miles through construction, Arena said he heard a vibration. When they got home, he looked under the car and saw the drive shaft was broken. About $1,000 later, it was fixed, but his concerns about the road have only intensified.

“I’d be lying if I said my wife and I weren’t like, ‘it makes me not want to live here,’” Arena said.

He said Oftedal Construction, the contractor for the project, emailed him a claim process to help pay for damages.

Arena said he knows it’s a “first-world problem,” but due to the slippery and muddy conditions of the road, he’s unable to take out his sports or older cars to drive around the Hills. He said he and his wife are now limited to the 2006 Range Rover, which he said they would have sold or donated if it weren’t for the construction. He said it’s the only car they own that can make it through the mud.

Arena said he’s called the Department of Transportation and Ferber Engineering, who are both working on the project.