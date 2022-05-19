Sheriff candidates make their cases to voters

Two candidates for Pennington County Sheriff squared off in a pair of forums Thursday, attempting to make their cases as to why Republican voters should cast a ballot in their favor.

Pennington County Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Mueller and Ryan Mechaley will appear on the June 7 Republican primary ballot. Since there are no other candidates for sheriff, the race will be determined by registered Republicans.

Mueller and Mechaley appeared at an afternoon meeting with the Pennington County Republican Women and then at an evening forum sponsored by Elevate Rapid City.

Mueller has been with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. He was named chief deputy 11 years ago and has administrative oversight for all four divisions of the sheriff's office — law enforcement, jail, juvenile services center and the Care Campus. Mueller received his bachelor's degree from South Dakota State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Mechaley is a former volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician both volunteer and professional. He spent 15 years with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, where he was a drug recognition expert. Mechaley now owns a consulting business and runs a small trucking company.

Mueller said he has the experience necessary to manage the state's largest law enforcement agency with a $38 million annual budget, of which 48% comes from outside revenue.

"I'm ready to be Pennington County Sheriff because I love Pennington County. I believe in the work that we do in the sheriff's office that I get to see first-hand every day, the positive impact we have on our community and those that we serve," Mueller said. "Our staff are the best in the business in all four divisions. Our community support is outstanding. We don't take that for granted. We work hard every day. And the level of collaboration that we have here in Pennington County and western South Dakota should be a model for others to follow in the country."

Mechaley said he entered the sheriff's race because of rising crime statistics. He said he will bring a different approach to leading.

"I'm not part of the establishment of the sheriff's office for the last 26 years. I've got diversity in my background with public safety and private business, both working for private business and owning private businesses and operating them," Mechaley said. "I think we need to start holding criminals accountable. I think we have to understand and appreciate and listen to the citizens. I'm 100% in support of our citizens and I will defend our citizens from an overreaching federal government... I'm just tired of the crime."

Both candidates said one of the main drivers of crime in Pennington County is mental health, but offered different approaches to the problem.

Mechaley said the sheriff's office shouldn't be "the one carrying the ball across the line," when dealing with mental health. He said the sheriff's office needs to work closer with medical professionals, nonprofit groups and listen to the community. Mechaley said he would look outside of standard organizations.

"I'm going to have new people. I don't have these long-established relationships with the experts in the field," he said. "I'm going to be able to bring new people to the table and were going to be able to listen and actually start solving some problems."

Mueller said by law and ethics, the sheriff's office "can't say no" when there is a mental health emergency. He said the collaborations with the sheriff's office, the Rapid City Police Department, mental health experts and the Care Campus are some steps, but more needs to be done.

"We're the only entity that can't say no, when somebody calls in somebody is dealing with a mental health crisis. We have to go, and we recognized a number of years ago that our staff needs training," Mueller said. "We trained all of our staff, our line-level staff at the sheriff's office and police department in crisis intervention training, and we've invested heavily on infrastructure here in Pennington County."

Another issue that is driving crime rates is drug use, the candidates said. Mechaley said he would bring a drug dog program that would be handled by the sheriff's office. Mueller said the sheriff's office uses a collaboration with RCPD for drug dog programs, which prevents a duplication of service and allows the county to invest in other anti-narcotics programs.

In closing remarks, Mechaley said it is time for a change in Pennington County law enforcement. He said he would be out on the streets and not stuck behind a desk. He said he might not have all the answers, "but I know there's a lot of very smart people that are willing to offer solutions."

Mueller said in closing that he is the only candidate that has more than 15 years of executive-level law enforcement leadership experience. He also said that he is the only candidate that has strong connections to the community and law enforcement relationships across the state. He said he'll be able to run the office "efficiently on day one."

