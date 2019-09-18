The man who went missing Monday afternoon in Custer was found dead Tuesday afternoon but foul play is not suspected, according to an email from Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley.
Mechaley said the cause of death is still under investigation and did not explain where or when 38-year-old Jake Diedtrich was found.
You have free articles remaining.
Diedtrich was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Custer, walking northbound on the Mickelson Trail from the high school football field, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Custer County Emergency Management. The department asked the public to stay away from the trail between the field and Crazy Horse trailhead as they searched with drones and dogs, and to call 911 if they had any information on Diedtrich.
The department later wrote that the search effort was suspended but did not explain why.