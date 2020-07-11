Sheriff, organizer defend actions at Mount Rushmore protest

Ellison said he told Thom that NDN Collective wants a peaceful protest, but there will be civil disobedience. He said they went over “potential scenarios,” such as how people who lay in the street could be arrested and how cars blocking the road could be towed.

Thom said they agreed upon some “ground rules” and deputies mowed grass and set up cones in an area where people could demonstrate between Keystone and the checkpoint at Iron Mountain Road. He said the ground rules were “immediately” broken once the group exited that area and occupied the highway around 4 p.m.

Video by Unicorn Riot shows people standing and chanting in the street, against the orders of deputies. Ksenia Veropaeva, who Tilsen said was the group’s police liaison, can be seen communicating with Thom. Candi Brings Plenty, Indigenous justice organizer for the ACLU, counts down time for the group.

Brings Plenty told the Journal that law enforcement told her the group could stay on the road for 15 minutes.