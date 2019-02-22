The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is circulating a new picture and missing person flyer of Serenity Dennard, the 9-year-old who has been missing since Feb. 3.
"The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is working with national missing children's groups to circulate the flyer," the agency wrote on Facebook and Twitter.
Anyone with information about Dennard should call the sheriff's office at 394-6115.
