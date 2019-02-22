Try 1 month for 99¢

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is circulating a new picture and missing person flyer of Serenity Dennard, the 9-year-old who has been missing since Feb. 3.

According to social media posts from the sheriff's office, the photo was taken on Feb. 2, the day before she ran away from staff at the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville. The sheriff's office is still investigating Dennard's disappearance.

"The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is working with national missing children's groups to circulate the flyer," the agency wrote on Facebook and Twitter. 

Anyone with information about Dennard should call the sheriff's office at 394-6115.

