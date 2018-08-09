Wednesday was the perfect day for a gentle boat ride atop the rippling, crystal blue waters of Pactola Reservoir. But 22 miles west of Pactola, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office patrol boat sat idly inside a garage across from the Central States Fairground.
About three weeks ago, according to Sheriff Kevin Thom, the hull of the sheriff office’s lone patrol boat was damaged while officers unloaded it from a trailer. It was then brought to its current resting place and has since sat unperturbed as the sheriff's office’s insurance carrier decides whether the boat is totaled or if the hull can be repaired.
Thom minimized the issue, likening it to the common occurrence of patrol cars getting damaged.
“These are just things we’re dealing with all the time,” Thom said in an interview Wednesday. But as he pointed out shortly thereafter, there are numerous patrol cars but just one patrol boat.
“Without a boat, I don’t think we’re in the water at the moment,” PCSO spokeswoman Helene Duhamel confirmed.
With no patrol boat on the waters, boating revelers may see this as the golden opportunity to engage in the type of debauchery the PCSO patrol boat looks to limit. But as Thom noted, Pactola Reservoir is far from lawless. The state's Game, Fish & Parks department also operates a patrol boat on the waters and is well aware of the current situation.