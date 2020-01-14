Sheriff's Office seeks information about suspicious van seen in Wall

Local authorities are hoping to make contact with the driver of a white Ford transit van with Utah plates.

Pennington County Deputy Gordon Larsen said his office didn't have any direct reports of criminal activity involving the van, but there have been some complaints from people in Wall.

"We can't confirm any illegal activity," Deputy Larsen said Tuesday afternoon. "But there has been some suspicious activity around Wall, so we would like to talk to them and clear it up."

There has been a spike in credit card theft in the area and the van has aroused suspicion due to the out-of-state plates and a large antenna on the roof that some have said appears to be able to intercept WiFi signals.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0