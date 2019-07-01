With fireworks sales now underway and Fourth of July coming up Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is reminding those planning to use fireworks about what to know for the safety and enjoyment for themselves and others.
Lt. Dustin Morrison said Friday that fireworks activity tends to ramp up the closer the date gets to the Fourth of July, and additional resources and deputies will be put into patrols. A press release from the sheriff's office said there will be a greater presence of deputies inside a 1-mile radius of Rapid City's city limits that includes parts of Rapid Valley, which Morrison said is a very busy area for fireworks.
Consumer-grade fireworks can be discharged where allowed through Sunday, July 7, according to state law. Here is what some Pennington County municipalities and areas have for fireworks regulations:
• Rapid City — fireworks prohibited in the city and up to a 1-mile radius from the city limits except for novelty fireworks (sparklers, toy caps, snappers, party poppers);
• Box Elder — fireworks allowed within city limits between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 3-6;
• New Underwood — fireworks allowed inside city limits through July 5;
• Keystone — no fireworks except novelties within city limits;
• Hill City — no fireworks except novelties within city limits;
• Wall — fireworks except novelties banned within city limits;
• Black Hills Fire Protection District — no fireworks allowed.
Illegally using fireworks can result in a maximum fine of $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail, the press release said. Citations can be issued anytime reckless or negligent use of fireworks is observed or after 11 p.m. Fireworks also should be used safely on either one's own property or on others' property with permission and not on public land or roads or toward vehicles that are moving. The sheriff's office also recommends cleaning up litter created from using fireworks.
As of Friday, the grassland fire danger map on weather.gov showed almost all of South Dakota as having a low chance, with an area west of Rapid City in the “none” category. The Weather Channel's website had next week's temperatures forecast to be mostly in the high 70s to low 80s, with the Fourth of July having a 40% chance of rain. However, Morrison still recommends that those using fireworks keep a water source on hand and nearby.
“In those areas of the county where it is legal, just be smart, be safe and enjoy the holidays,” Morrison said.
For more information on fireworks usage in the area, call 394-2151 and select option 9.