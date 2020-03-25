Sheriff's Office unveils Special Olympics vehicle

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday unveiled its newest vehicle that recognizes Special Olympics South Dakota. The 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 is wrapped in Special Olympics-themed artwork. For nearly 40 years, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have been one of the primary fundraising sources for Special Olympics. “With our new themed vehicle, we celebrate Special Olympics athletes with this visible reminder in our community,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a press release ahead of the unveiling.

