Sheriff who responded to Attorney General Ravnsborg's fatal crash dies

The sheriff who responded to the scene of a fatal car crash caused by the South Dakota attorney general last year has died, the Hyde County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The office declined to release further details about the death of Sheriff Mike Volek, but said it planned to release a statement, KELO-TV reported. He was 69 and had served as sheriff for 22 years.

Volek responded to a 911 call from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg late on Sept. 12, 2020. At the time, Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer or other animal along a rural stretch of highway near Highmore. Both men checked Ravnsborg's car and filled out paperwork documenting the damage. Volek then lent Ravnsborg his personal vehicle to drive to his home in Pierre.

When Ravnsborg drove back to Highmore the next day to return Volek's car, he stopped at the crash scene and discovered the body of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg then drove to Volek's house to report the body. They both returned to the crash scene, where Volek said he would handle the investigation and asked Ravnsborg to return to Pierre, according to Ravnsborg’s statement.

Volek had not spoken publicly about the crash.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in the crash in August. The Legislature will consider impeaching him next week.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3