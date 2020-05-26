Sheriff's office believes it has found body of missing hunter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The body of a missing eastern South Dakota hunter was found Tuesday afternoon near the rural Pennington County area where he was last seen in October 2019.

The man found near Deerfield Lake "is believed to be" Larry Genzlinger based on his clothing, physical description and location, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Genzlinger, of Howard, was 66 when he was last seen Oct. 1 while elk hunting with his nephew in the area of Six Mile and Ditch Creek roads near Deerfield Lake.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Larry Genzlinger,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said in the news release. “The family has been notified and we hope this helps begin their healing process.”

A resident called 911 at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to report finding a body while repairing a fence near Deerfield Lake. Deputies and investigators arrived and found Genzlinger about four miles east of Williams Draw Road, two to two-and-a-half miles from his last known location.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Genzlinger's nephew called law enforcement around 7:30 p.m. the day he went missing.