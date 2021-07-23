Sheriff's Office gardening program provides therapy to recovering addicts

A man sits on a white five-gallon bucket, hunched over and pulling weeds from between carrots and potatoes.
“It’s therapeutic,” he said Friday. “I haven’t pulled weeds since I was a kid for my mom when I got in trouble. It kind of takes me back to childhood time, pulling weeds and stuff. It’s more enjoyable now than it was then.”
Instead of doing it as a punishment, the man in the residential addiction treatment program through the Care Campus is doing it to help with selflessness.
This is the first year that people in the four-month intensive treatment program are helping with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office garden project. The project was established in 2013 for inmates but took a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Bill Atyeo, master gardener and retired corrections officer with the sheriff’s office, supervises the garden with Leo Spear. Atyeo said before the pandemic, they had four to eight people helping in the garden three days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Now the way it is, it’s up to I and Leo to pick up the slack when they’re not here,” he said.
The garden is about two acres and grows summer and winter squash, pumpkins for the Box Elder fall festival, corn, potatoes, carrots, beets, peppers, onions, green beans and tomatoes.
Some of the produce goes to the jail while the rest is split between WAVI and Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
Atyeo said they’ve already harvested 300-400 pounds of zucchini and about 80-100 pounds of beets. They typically garden from March 1 to November.
Two groups of residents in the treatment program come to the garden once a week, one on Monday and another on Friday.
Brent Lambley, a licensed addiction counselor who works in the four-month intensive meth treatment unit, said gardening is therapeutic.
“Addiction involves a lot of selfishness and this is a very selfless thing that we come out here to do,” he said. “One of the things I ask them at the end of the day is if they made their corner of this garden a better place. When we go back out there in the world clean and sober, we try to make the world a better place on a bigger level.”
Lambley said it starts with their families, then the community and even beyond.
He said he compares pulling weeds to treating residents’ character defects.
“As they work through the program, it’s the personality stuff we work on,” Lambley said. “It requires maintenance, you have to keep working the program and it never goes away.”
He said he’s 21 years clean and still goes to 12-step meetings to work on the program.
“One of my sponsors used to say you’ll either grow or you’ll go,” he said. “You will either grow mentally, spiritually, emotionally, or you will return to what you used to be. This is one of them deals that helps them grow, it helps them do something for somebody else without any guarantee of reward.”
