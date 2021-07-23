Sheriff's Office gardening program provides therapy to recovering addicts

Some of the produce goes to the jail while the rest is split between WAVI and Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Atyeo said they’ve already harvested 300-400 pounds of zucchini and about 80-100 pounds of beets. They typically garden from March 1 to November.

Two groups of residents in the treatment program come to the garden once a week, one on Monday and another on Friday.

Brent Lambley, a licensed addiction counselor who works in the four-month intensive meth treatment unit, said gardening is therapeutic.

“Addiction involves a lot of selfishness and this is a very selfless thing that we come out here to do,” he said. “One of the things I ask them at the end of the day is if they made their corner of this garden a better place. When we go back out there in the world clean and sober, we try to make the world a better place on a bigger level.”

Lambley said it starts with their families, then the community and even beyond.

He said he compares pulling weeds to treating residents’ character defects.