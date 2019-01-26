The South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program is currently seeking volunteers for all aspects of the program. Volunteer counselors are vital to the success of the program, as they provide opportunities for seniors to discuss their Medicare questions and concerns in person.
Training is provided. Go to shiine.net or call 394-2276 for more information.
SHIINE is a federal program and is funded through the Administration for Community Living and administered by the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long Term Services and Supports.