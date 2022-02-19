Shooting range development years in the making, key figure says

Finding a suitable location for the proposed South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex near Rapid City took nearly a decade to come to fruition through public and private partnerships, one of the key figures who supports the development told the Journal this week.

Rapid City businessman Jim Scull is an avid outdoorsman and president of South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, a nonprofit group that connects youth, mentors, hunters and conservation organizations.

"I've been wanting this for years, because I wanted somewhere for my kids to have some place to shoot that is not a junk pile or having to drive all the way to Hot Springs. I've been very engaged in it for a number of years," said Scull, who owns Scull Construction.

During this year's legislative session, Game, Fish & Parks has requested a $2.5 million appropriation from the state's general fund and authorization to spend $2.5 million from their "other" fund to build a comprehensive shooting range in rural Meade County. The proposed site is along Elk Vale Road approximately three miles north of the intersection of Elk Creek Road and within a 10-minute drive of Rapid City.

Officials from GF&P said the planned firearms range would have 175 shooting bays, including a long-range bay, an advanced range for competitive shooting and law enforcement training, and a hunter education building. Law enforcement and competition organizations would pay for use of those facilities. The general public would be able to access the shooting ranges with no admission charge, GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling has said.

The funding request from the Legislature is not the total cost of the project. Robling said an additional $7 million in donations from private organizations and individuals has been pledged, along with revenue from the federal government's Pittman-Robertson Act, which is funded by an 11% excise tax on rifle and ammunition sales and a 10% excise tax on handguns.

The excise tax applies to all commercial sales and imports of firearms and ammunition. It is administered by the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which turns the Pittman-Robertson Act funds over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. GF&P will then use some of those dollars allocated to South Dakota for the proposed shooting range.

GF&P operates 20 shooting ranges across the state. However, the vast majority are centered only on archery skills. Only seven include facilities for guns — one of which is in Fall River County near Hot Springs.

Scull said he has spent a decade looking for a suitable location for a range that is closer to Rapid City. He said that West River residents have a distinct shortage of options to learn safe firearm handling and to hone shooting skills without having to drive long distances.

"I've been talking to people for probably 10 years about a range and GF&P was the logical choice to work with," Scull said. "I tried to work through the National Forest Service, too, but with the amount of bureaucracy, the Forest Service said it would be 15 years of process before we could even get to a decision, and that would only happen if they think it is reasonable to even do. That was a no-go."

The need for a closer facility to Rapid City and the Northern Hills became evident to Scull and GF&P as the population has increased and the ownership of firearms also increased. Scull said for the past three years, he and GF&P have been "actively looking" for a site.

"They've been working with me because I know the area and I know the people to talk to. They also know that I am passionate about this," Scull said of the partnership with GF&P.

Scull said he and GF&P officials seriously looked at a couple of locations that would have been within 30 minutes of Rapid City.

GF&P found one that it initially thought would work, Scull said. It was a 20,000-acre property that was for sale for $22 million, he said.

"That was also in conjunction with the military where they were wanting to do a big military operation, shooting 50 caliber weapons, moving vehicles and shooting 50s from them," Scull said. "I was just thinking that was way beyond what was needed and that eventually folded in because that was just too big."

Scull said GF&P approached him in the fall of 2020 and said they were having difficulty in locating a suitable site and requested his help.

"I told them I would try and I made a couple of contacts, but nothing ever came through," he said.

But then Scull, who owns ranch land off of Elk Creek Road, was heading to his ranch and happened to see what he called an area that was "almost perfect."

"I was taking some pheasants home and I was just looking around and I looked off and I see this bowl-shaped area with hills in the east and hills on the north, and I thought to myself, 'Wow, this would be a great place,'" Scull said.

Later in the week, Scull called one of the landowners in the area and asked if he would be interested in selling a half-section of land. The landowner agreed. The landowner had 4,000 to 5,000 acres of land and he and Scull drove all around the property looking at locations.

The search came back to the area just off of Elk Vale Road, with the natural hills on the north and east — a configuration that is ideal for firearms and archery because of sunlight in rifle scopes and predominant wind direction in South Dakota.

"I went to the GF&P and told them I found a willing seller with a piece of land that, to me, looks like it would really work," Scull said.

The next week GF&P went out and looked with a few of their engineers and they concurred it would be a good site.

Scull said the landowner's asking price was "probably twice what grazing land is worth," but because it would be used for a development instead of grazing land, it was fair.

"I took a purchase agreement with me, we sat at the table drinking coffee and he wanted $2,500 per acre, and I offered him $2,250 per acre," Scull said. "So before I left the coffee table, I gave him $10,000 up front and he signed the purchase agreement."

The purchase agreement was made out to James L. Scull or assignee, he said. Scull said he made the purchase personally because of time constraints and because land prices are skyrocketing near Rapid City.

"If the state does something like this, it would take them six months to do this because they don't do anything quickly as a governmental agency, and the price would have gone higher," Scull said. "I put my name on the line and if (the state) didn't want it, I would have been stuck with it."

Scull said he had discussions with GF&P and the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation about the purchase of the land. The Wildlife Foundation came back to Scull and told him they had the cash on hand and wanted to get the property into public land so they can "have real clear control" over what the land use would be.

Scull transferred the purchase agreement to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation as an assignee and completed the transaction on March 25, 2021, records show.

"They bought it outright, paid me back my $10,000 and took over the contract," Scull said. "I didn't make any money off of the transaction at all."

The GF&P Commission is expected to purchase the 400-acres from the Wildlife Foundation in March, Robling said.

GF&P began the design process for the shooting range in summer 2021, with hopes to begin construction later in 2022. They also began receiving fundraising pledges from organizations and individuals. Robling said the South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex will be "revenue-neutral" because of the donations and expected funding from the Pittman-Robertson Act.

Because GF&P will be using federal dollars, the site must pass several environmental assessments before it can be completed. Robling said once the initial assessments are complete, they will go to a 30-day public comment session that will be published in the Federal Register and openly advertised by GF&P.

The legislative funding measure is awaiting a hearing in the full South Dakota Senate.

