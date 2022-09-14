'Shop with a Cop' encourages positive interactions between kids, law enforcement

Local law enforcement added a few extra accessories to their gear Wednesday afternoon — bright pink calculators, clipboards and shopping carts — for the Salvation Army’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event in Rapid City.

The event, which the Salvation Army has been organizing for over a decade, paired local law enforcement officers with at-risk and under-served kids in the Black Hills area for a Walmart shopping spree.

About 25 kids expanded their winter wardrobes Wednesday afternoon, deputized with gleaming sheriff badge stickers and police department tattoos before pairing up with an officer for an afternoon of shopping. Each officer was equipped with a calculator and a clipboard to tally the items and track the budget as they shopped with the kids.

Two events took place Tuesday morning at the Stumer Road Walmart and Wednesday afternoon at the Lacrosse Street location. Each child was given a $90 budget to spend on new clothes and shoes for the school year.

“For some of these children, this is the first time they’ve ever owned new clothing items,” said Maj. Jerry O’Neil, area coordinator of the Salvation Army of the Black Hills.

Spider-Man shirts, princess pajamas, winter coats and pink sweatshirts flew into carts as wide-eyed kids skipped through the aisles.

One child could be heard eagerly declaring “a jacket,” realizing he’d get to pick his own.

Shyne Cottier, 6, said he was most excited about new shoes. Siblings Bryer, 10, Diamond, 8, and Blossom, 7, were glad they’d have warm clothes as winter looms.

"When does that start again?" asked Diamond.

The kids are chosen through special advocates that work throughout the school district, “front-line folks,” as O’Neil called them, who know the kids’ situations better than anyone.

Aside from clothing, the event also provides an opportunity for kids to see law enforcement in a positive environment.

“We set aside resources every year to be able to do this,” O’Neil said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to be a part of this process, anytime we can get young kids involved with law enforcement folks in a very positive perspective, that’s why ‘Shop with a Cop’ is around.”

They want kids to know law enforcement officers aren't scary people, he said.

“These are people who really honestly care about their community," O'Neil said. "They live and work here as well, so it’s a part of their community.”

The more comfortable kids are around law enforcement, he said, the more comfortable they might be communicating with them. “Shop with a Cop” is an opportunity to works towards community policing, he said, and show kids that an officer doesn’t have to mean something bad has happened, or they’re in trouble.

“They’re out there to help people,” O'Neil said. “It’s a great opportunity for relationship building.”

Rapid City Police Department officer Ethan Manuel said the best way to communicate with the community is to start with the kids.

“Those kids might perceive us as someone scary,” he said, or someone they shouldn’t talk to.

Manuel said he’s glad the police department gave him the opportunity to participate in “Shop with a Cop,” because he’s eager to build that connection. He said kids can then share with other kids that the officers are out there doing good things, or that they know them and they can say hi.

“We’re just trying to create that bond,” Manuel said. “The bond is the best. This might be the first time they’ve seen us, so if we can get in there first and shed a good light on the police department, that’d be great.”

Pennington County Sheriff's Office deputy Branden Spence said he got involved with “Shop with a Cop” because he enjoys doing community outreach, and doing “more and more to just improve relations between the community and the sheriff’s office.”

The friendly encounters create a foundation for positive influence, he said, and provide the sheriff’s office the opportunity to help out families.

Spence said he’ll notice the kids are somewhat nervous when they first arrive, but it soon melts into comfortable conversation and stories about their home life. Some ask questions about the deputies’ gear, or might even say they want to be in law enforcement when they grow up.

O’Neil said Tuesday and Wednesday were about two things: “being able to outfit these kids so they’re ready to be able to go back and forth to school and have some nice stuff” as winter approaches, and the positive interactions between the children and local law enforcement officers.

As kids barreled towards the check-out line Wednesday afternoon, with carts full and grins wide, the officers pushing the carts may have been grinning just as big. They encouraged the kids to help check out their items, and they knew each other’s names.

The Salvation Army and local law enforcement said they hope that bond — the friendly encounter and positive experience — is laying groundwork that will encourage open communication the kids will carry forward, along with warm coats and new shoes.