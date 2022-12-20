Shopp'n with a Sheriff event fosters positive interactions between kids, law enforcement

Douglas School District students learned Sunday morning that area law enforcement officers are interested in more than arrests and issuing tickets—they also love Nascar and toy frog dissection kits.

Shopp’n with a Sheriff, an event organized for the Douglas School District by Douglas School Resource Officer Victor Gust, is in its third year under a rebranded title, but has existed for six. The program pairs area law enforcement officers with students from the Douglas School District for an opportunity to go Christmas shopping for their families.

About 20 students and 25 volunteers met at Douglas High School in Box Elder on a chilly Sunday morning for rolls and juice before loading a bus bound for the North Lacrosse Walmart in Rapid City. Armed with Christmas cheer and a $200 budget, students took to the aisles with their law enforcement partners for an opportunity that was a first for many — picking their own Christmas presents for their families.

Nevaeh Willett, 12, beamed about her older sister, coming home from college soon. Her sister is a talented artist, Nevaeh said, prompting a cart full of art supplies. Nevaeh hoped she might draw her something when she’s home.

She was shopping for half her family, including two sisters, her mom and a cousin.

Nevaeh was paired with South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper John Nelson, who has participated in the program for several years.

“It’s a good program,” he said, because of the experience it creates for the kids. “It’s good to see the energy.”

The program, in addition to providing some Christmas cheer for local families, creates an environment where kids don’t have to be scared of officers.

“We’re not just there to arrest kids or issue tickets,” Gust said. "We’re there to help.”

Bruce Seumanutafa, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, has kids of his own, and a special place in his heart for the program. Paired with eight-year-old James, the two scored a video game James was eager to play with his brother.

Officer Tom Groves, Box Elder Police Department and first-timer at the event, was happy for an opportunity to participate in “something fun to give back.”

Sean, 5, eyed a toy police car, asking Groves to retrieve it from the top shelf.

Similar programs have existed within other area school districts, but Gust said he wanted to bring it to Douglas because they were “kind of forgotten about, because they’re on this little island.”

Gust, an SRO with Douglas since 2015, wanted to ensure the Douglas kids weren’t left out. Having worked in the district for several years, he identified a need to give something back to the kids in the district.

Early growing pains of the program included how to select the students. Today, the program communicates with school counselors to nominate kids and their families. The counselors know the family dynamics and household struggles of the students, Gust said, making them key resources for identifying kids that would benefit.

Law enforcement participants included volunteers from South Dakota Highway Patrol, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Box Elder Police Department. Volunteers totaled around 25, including participants from Behavioral Management Systems.

Jennifer Marshik, a BMS volunteer, also has a student at Douglas, and relished the opportunity to give back to the community she’s called home for the past five years.

“The need in the community is really high,” she said, calling the event “awesome.”

The North Lacrosse Walmart in Rapid City and Domino’s Pizza in Box Elder made contributions to the event, both monetary and edible. Walmart donated morning refreshments and $1,000, while Domino’s donated pizza for the event’s afternoon gift-wrapping portion.

Tim Curtis, manager of the North Lacrosse Walmart and Christmas enthusiast, has worked with Gust for several years on Shopp’n with a Sheriff.

“We’re just here to help other people out,” Curtis said, decked out in a Christmas-tree patterned suit paired with red shoes and hat. Curtis, who has 13 Christmas trees at home and keeps three up year-round, never passes an opportunity to spread Christmas cheer.

The program operates on fundraising and donations, and the amount of money raised determines how much each student can spend. This year, the program raised nearly $6,000, allowing a budget of about $200 per student.

The budget can be spent, within reason, on whatever the kids want, Gust said. Clothes, makeup, bath bombs — “it’s Christmastime for them, so they can pick out whatever they want.” The kids get to shop for themselves and their families.

In his six years running the program, nothing beats the kids’ smiles, Gust said. “They’re just ecstatic,” he said, recalling a student reacting to name-brand winter gear his family had never had the money to buy.

A lineup of carts filled with Barbies, toy samurai swords and crazy socks checked out one by one in the Walmart garden center, with Gust supervising and eager chatter between officers and students. While waiting in line, one student picked an officer’s brain about his thoughts on racing simulators and claw machines.

At the shopping spree's conclusion, students and volunteers piled back onto the bus and headed back to Douglas High School for a wrapping and pizza party. The Douglas High School mascot made a special appearance, handing out candy canes as students studiously worked tricky corners and marveled at their handiwork.

Kobe, an elementary student, showed off a few Nascar steering wheels he picked out for his family, catching the ear of Meade County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Torres.

“You like Nascar?” he asked Kobe. Kobe’s eyes widened as the two engaged in a conversation about fast cars, races and when Kobe will be old enough to drive. A brief moment of hesitation melted away as they huddled around Torres’ phone, looking through pictures of Torres’ own racing victories.