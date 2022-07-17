Sidewalk project to cause temporary lane closure in Box Elder

Box Elder motorists should expect a temporary lane closure on North Ellsworth Road Monday and Tuesday, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The closure, part of construction on Box Elder’s Pedestrian Way project, will be used to set up a concrete pump truck to pour sidewalk between the Cimarron Mall entrance and Constitution Avenue. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic through the work area during the lane closures. Motorists should expect up to 15-minute delays, said SDDOT.

The shared use path, or sidewalk project, began construction in early June. The path, a five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk, will be constructed along North Ellsworth Road from Frontage Road to Liberty Boulevard, along Liberty Boulevard from North Ellsworth Road to Briggs Street and along Briggs Street from Liberty Boulevard to Patriot Drive.

The $824,920 project, awarded to Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. out of Le Center, Minn., is scheduled for completion by the end of October.

Current construction is part of phase 1 of the sidewalk project’s three phases, estimated at $2.5 million overall, with phases 2 and 3 taking place in ensuing years, Matt Connor, public information officer for the city of Box Elder, told the Journal in May.

Phase 2 will utilize a $400,000 grant the city received from SDDOT, intended to improve public safety and recreational connectivity for the area. Phase 3, Connor said, will involve “special considerations” to cross over the Route 1416 divided highway.