 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sidewalk project to cause temporary lane closure in Box Elder

  • 0

Box Elder motorists should expect a temporary lane closure on North Ellsworth Road Monday and Tuesday, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The closure, part of construction on Box Elder’s Pedestrian Way project, will be used to set up a concrete pump truck to pour sidewalk between the Cimarron Mall entrance and Constitution Avenue. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic through the work area during the lane closures. Motorists should expect up to 15-minute delays, said SDDOT.

The shared use path, or sidewalk project, began construction in early June. The path, a five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk, will be constructed along North Ellsworth Road from Frontage Road to Liberty Boulevard, along Liberty Boulevard from North Ellsworth Road to Briggs Street and along Briggs Street from Liberty Boulevard to Patriot Drive.

People are also reading…

The $824,920 project, awarded to Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. out of Le Center, Minn., is scheduled for completion by the end of October.

Current construction is part of phase 1 of the sidewalk project’s three phases, estimated at $2.5 million overall, with phases 2 and 3 taking place in ensuing years, Matt Connor, public information officer for the city of Box Elder, told the Journal in May.

Phase 2 will utilize a $400,000 grant the city received from SDDOT, intended to improve public safety and recreational connectivity for the area. Phase 3, Connor said, will involve “special considerations” to cross over the Route 1416 divided highway.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RCAS teachers receive honors

RCAS teachers receive honors

Two Rapid City Area School teachers went above and beyond during their careers and were inducted into the Honored Women Educators of South Dak…

Your Two Cents for July 13

Your Two Cents for July 13

Nobody talks about forgiving "trade school" debt because they all learned a useful "skill" and can pay their own way.

Your Two Cents for July 14

Your Two Cents for July 14

With all the Noem criticism showing up in the Two Cents column you would never know that she is among the most successful and popular governor…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News