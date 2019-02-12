The city’s Public Works Committee recommended Tuesday that a developer be required to build a sidewalk in eastern Rapid City, but the committee also informed the developer how he might avoid building a portion of the sidewalk for now.
Chad Enger, of Highland Properties LLC, appeared before the committee at the City/School Administration Center. He had requested a waiver of the city’s sidewalk requirement for his redevelopment of a property at 2507 E. Saint Patrick St., just east of the Open Bible Church.
During the committee hearing, Enger said he is willing to build a sidewalk along the one-third of the property where the company plans to renovate an existing building, but he would like a waiver to avoid building a sidewalk along the remaining two-thirds of the lot, which is vacant.
In further discussion with the committee, Enger disclosed that his future plans for the property include subdividing the vacant portion.
The committee ultimately voted 4-1 to recommend that Enger’s waiver request be rejected. But committee members also told Enger that he could shelve his waiver request and subdivide the vacant portion of his lot, and he would then only be legally required to build sidewalk along the one-third of the property being redeveloped. In that scenario, sidewalks would not be required along the subdivided portion until such time as building permits are obtained for that portion of the property.
Pending Highland Property’s next move, the City Council is scheduled to give final consideration to the company’s waiver request on Tuesday rather than Monday, due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.