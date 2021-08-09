Sidney Powell speaks at first annual Old Glory Patriot Ride

The roar of motorcycles down Deadwood’s Main Street only amplified the festivities at the First Gold Hotel and Casino, site of the first annual Old Glory Patriot Ride, Rally and BBQ.
Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump, was the ride’s grand marshal and gave a speech to the crowd of motorcyclists on Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds of people participated in the ride, with the Trump Train bus leading the charge on a 45-minute parade to Deadwood from Three Forks outside Hill City. Powell rode on the back of a motorcycle behind the bus, wearing a customized leather biker vest with an image of a Kraken and the words “Release the Kraken” on the back.
After the motorcade made its way to the hotel, Powell’s team set up her merchandise table where she met rally goers, took pictures with them and signed books and shirts for donations to her PAC, Defending the Republic. All the proceeds from the barbecue ticket sales went toward the PAC.
Powell gave a five-minute speech before the barbecue lunch, where she discussed her recent efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
“I wish there were an easy answer. I wish we had the perfect case to bring to a court that was willing to hear it,” Powell said. “Unfortunately, right now, it’s going to be more difficult than that, it’s going to take the work of every single American who cares about this country who loves freedom to start bird-dogging your county commissioners, your city councils, your school boards. Get a group together and go to each one of those organizations every time they meet, and make your voices heard.”
Powell invoked God, saying the country needs to bring him back into “every aspect of our lives,” which also garnered applause.
“We need to repent as a country and return to God, and realize we have a right to self-determination and be the Judeo-Christian country on which we were founded,” she said.
Powell met and spoke to attendees but was closely guarded for the entire event. Reverend Scott, from Rapid City, represented the South Dakota Proud Boys chapter to provide security detail for Powell. He said he was in town for the Sturgis rally and was asked by his chapter’s leadership to join the ride and help out for the day.
“I’m for freedom and bikers, so what better thing to represent than freedom and motorcycles,” he said.
The ride was not officially a part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but many of the participants were out-of-towners in the Black Hills for the rally.
Pattie Hendrix and her husband came up for the rally from Jacksonville, Texas, and heard about the rally from the Trump Train, whose organizers gave them a flyer and told them to come. Hendrix said she was excited to participate because she supports President Trump and believes he is the real president.
“I was like, YAY!” Hendrix said about the Old Glory Patriot Ride. “I love to come to Sturgis and South Dakota. Everybody’s so patriotic here.”
Joe and Marshall Williams, a father and son from Minnesota and Rapid City, respectively, also joined in the ride. Marshall Williams sent his father a text with the picture of the event flyer and Joe Williams responded, “We have to go to that.” Joe Williams said he was there to support the cause.
“I met Sidney [Powell] earlier and had a little chat with her, and I’m going to be talking to her again later today. We’re big supporters,” Joe Williams said.
“We’re here to ride and have fun,” Marshall Williams said.
The event was by all accounts successful, despite being pulled together at the last minute. Jodie Frye, a board member of South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, said the idea came about after the libertarian conference FreedomFest held two weeks ago in Rapid City.
“We decided that we were going to do something bigger and better than the Legends Ride, we were going to honor our flag. The flag has gotten a lot of disrespect lately, and we need her. So we decided to do the Old Glory Patriot Ride, and we did it,” Frye said.
Mike Gustafson, president of First Gold Hotel, agreed to have the rally and barbecue in the parking lot of the hotel. He also participated in the ride, helping lead the charge, and one of Powell’s close personal friends rode on the back of his motorcycle.
“I’m a strong Republican and a patriot, so when Jodie mentioned this event would be happening to celebrate the United States of America and the flag, I said absolutely,” Gustafson said. “People get to show their patriotism and put it on display, proudly, and say we’re proud of our America the way it is.”
