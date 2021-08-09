Sidney Powell speaks at first annual Old Glory Patriot Ride

The roar of motorcycles down Deadwood’s Main Street only amplified the festivities at the First Gold Hotel and Casino, site of the first annual Old Glory Patriot Ride, Rally and BBQ.

Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump, was the ride’s grand marshal and gave a speech to the crowd of motorcyclists on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people participated in the ride, with the Trump Train bus leading the charge on a 45-minute parade to Deadwood from Three Forks outside Hill City. Powell rode on the back of a motorcycle behind the bus, wearing a customized leather biker vest with an image of a Kraken and the words “Release the Kraken” on the back.

After the motorcade made its way to the hotel, Powell’s team set up her merchandise table where she met rally goers, took pictures with them and signed books and shirts for donations to her PAC, Defending the Republic. All the proceeds from the barbecue ticket sales went toward the PAC.

Powell gave a five-minute speech before the barbecue lunch, where she discussed her recent efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.