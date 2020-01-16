Sign up now for Entrepreneurial Boot Camp

Learn how to tune into your entrepreneurial spirit, turn your passion into a successful business, or strengthen your existing business. The fourth annual Entrepreneurial Boot Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24, at the Black Hills State University Rapid City campus, room 112. The early registration fee is $79; after today, the fee will be $99. Register at BHSU.edu/SDCEO or call 605-642-6435.
Legal, financial and marketing experts will discuss topics including preparing a business plan, funding a new business, establishing a for-profit or nonprofit entity, marketing a business, and successful networking for entrepreneurs. The boot camp agenda and information about the business experts is available at bhsu.edu/sdceo/SDCEO-Home-Page/Events/Upcoming-Workshops/Entrepreneurial-Boot-Camp
Entrepreneurial Boot Camp is sponsored by the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity Women's Business Center.