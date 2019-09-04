There was a true sense of celebration at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the new Signify Health location on Elderberry Boulevard.
Signify Health, formerly known as Advance Health, began the process of building the 30,000-square-foot facility across the street from the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Health Board offices. When finished, the new building will house about 360 employees for the firm.
"This is an exciting day for the state of South Dakota," said Gov. Kristi Noem, who met with Signify employees before coming to Wednesday's ceremony. She said she was impressed with the way the company cared about its employees. "They care about their people. They care about providing good jobs and letting them raise strong families here. This is exactly what we not only want to see in South Dakota, but we want to see them expand and invest and continue to be here."
Signify CEO Kyle Armbrester said this was a big day in his company's history.
"This is a really exciting day for us and an exciting day for our company," Armbrester said. "This is an innovative state. It is a forward-thinking state. It is a state that is not focused on the past and making excuses for how we got to the place we might be in. It is about the future and where they want to grow and thrive. The culture and people and spirit of innovation is why Signify chose Rapid City during the nationwide search for a new location."
Mayor Steve Allender said the expansion of Signify Health fits well in Rapid City. He pointed out the city's history of providing services to early miners when the city was founded and how the city now hosts tourists from all over the world every year.
"Rapid City has a legacy of being a community that is here to serve others. Whether it is a visitor or a new expanding company, Rapid City is here to serve those who would come to be a part of us," Allender said.
Advance Health previously operated a call center out of office space at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The Virginia-based company continued to add to its staff through its merger with Dallas-based CenseoHealth in late 2017.
"One of the things I think is unique about them is that they purposely made the choice to be here. They were the first company to sign a lease with Ellsworth and make sure they were using the federal government's enhanced use lease program," Noem said. "With the B-21 program coming, we are going to see more interest in the base and so to free up space on the base and to watch you invest here it is incredibly exciting for South Dakota and the Rapid City region."
The combined company changed its name to Signify in July 2018 and has since added home health care services to its core offerings. By late 2018, Signify employed approximately 210 people in Rapid City
Noem said Signify Health is the largest provider of in-home health services. They have more than 9,000 clinicians and provide a comprehensive health evaluation and make a connection with people that many companies don't, she added.
"Through all of this, they have gotten a 30 percent reduction in hospital readmissions and a 12 percent reduction in emergency department use and a 46 percent reduction in post-acute care spend," Noem said. "We are thrilled to be partners with them. Your decision to expand and to reinvest here deserves our thanks and appreciation."
The new building will cost almost $5 million to develop, according to Dream Designs founder Hani Shafai.