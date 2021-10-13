Signs of winter illuminate homelessness, other community needs

“But sometimes sizes are an issue,” added volunteer Trina Wilcken. “Sometimes small (sizes) will come in, but we’ll need an extra-large or a 3x.”

Those large sizes become especially vital in the cold weather when people layer up to keep warm, staff members explained. Warm shoes and socks also become valuable.

“Foot care is a really big issue,” Timm said. “They walk many, many miles a day.”

As physical needs become more acute, staff and volunteers at the center are working to balance those needs with longer-term help. Timm said a guest advocate on staff, Kara Nesbitt, helps people to “maneuver through housing paperwork" for various tasks, such as applying for employment or seeking medical treatment.

Timm noted that more people began coming to the Hope Center after the pandemic hit, for a time receiving services outdoors for safety. And yet fewer guests of the Center secured large-scale necessities such as housing and employment in 2020, the year the pandemic descended.

Records from the Hope Center show that staff advocated for guests 4,881 times in 2020, compared with 2,563 times in 2019. At the same time, 60 guests received housing and 68 guests received employment in 2020, compared with 107 who received housing and 151 who obtained employment in 2019.