Silver City VFD receives a $2,500 grant for community AEDs

The Silver City Volunteer Fire Department has received a $2,500 grant for a pair of automatic external defibrillators, known as AEDs.

The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund.

The AEDs will be located in two of the most populated areas of the Fire District, offering immediate help for victims when emergency responders have been contacted. The fire department will offer AED training for interested residents to learn how to easily use the AEDs.

“The long-term goal of the project is to provide faster emergency response in a rural community setting and expand medical response capabilities to more individuals in the community,” said president Ronald Smith.

“We understand the importance of keeping our communities safe and appreciate the efforts of the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department,” said Michelle Pluta, vice president of retail operations at Farm Credit Services of America’s Rapid City office.

Silver City Volunteer Fire Department is one of 12 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund Grant in the fourth quarter of 2019.

